Demi Burnett reveals toxic trust issues in her breakup with Slater Davis

Demi Burnett is a famous face within The Bachelor franchise. She competed on Colton Underwood’s season, but didn’t make headlines until her stint on Bachelor In Paradise.

It was there that she confirmed that she had started a relationship with a woman.

Producers brought Kristian Haggerty to Mexico so they could explore their relationship together on the show.

Before the season was over, the two were engaged, and their proposal marked the first for a same-sex couple on the show. But as with so many other Bachelor couples, the relationship crumbled and the two ended their engagement months later.

In February of this year, Demi confirmed she was dating a man named Slater Davis. But she’s now saying that they have split, in part due to COVID-19.

Demi Burnett explains she and Slater had issues in quarantine

While quarantine has brought some couples closer together, Demi reveals that it had the opposite effect on her relationship. Fans had guessed that they had split because Demi removed pictures of herself with Slater from her Instagram.