Demi Burnett details going into survival mode after being thrust into Hollywood

Demi Burnett opens up about fame, Hollywood, and survival. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett became a breakout star after her debut on The Bachelor Season 23.

While Demi didn’t receive Colton Underwood’s final rose, she gained a large following and has several more memorable appearances within the franchise including two stints on Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi’s reality show stardom grew rapidly and she recently detailed how she went into survival mode after going Hollywood and being put into the spotlight.

Demi Burnett learned to ‘fake it’ til she made it

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share a snippet from her Demi Goddess podcast.

In the clip, Demi shared her secret to surviving Hollywood.

Demi shared, “That is my secret; is fake it til you make it. I came from Red Oak, Texas. They plucked me up out of Red Oak and threw me into Hollywood. Survival mode kicked in and my survival mode was to bulls**t everybody into thinking that I was supposed to be there. I was not scared. I was not nervous. I belong there and I own the place, you know?”

Sharing some of the affirmations she’d tell herself in order to be confident, Demi stated, “So, it was all just me lying to myself about how, like before you go somewhere, like ‘everyone wants you to be there,’ you know, ‘everyone’s going to be happy that you’re showing up,’ ‘you’re gonna look awesome,’ everyone will want to talk to you.’”

Demi concluded her message with advice, saying, “Hype yourself up and just only think about those things when you walk in. Do not let yourself think about the insecurities. Do not let yourself think about the doubts. Shut those doubts down with ‘Nope I am a rock star.’”

Demi captioned the post, “I’m hella good at compartmentalizing 😵‍💫🤪😅 wbu??? How do you do it? This episode with Laci was the most fun one I’ve done yet 😂 I laughed so hard! But we also talk about deep stuff too ❤️.”

Bachelor Nation fans express appreciation for Demi’s advice

Demi’s fans flocked to the comment section to share how her advice resonated.

One commenter made reference to Demi’s recent autism diagnosis and wrote, “as a fellow autistic hottie, this has been the one piece of advice that has gotten me through life.”

Another fan wrote, “THIS TRULY IS THE SECRET!!!!!”

Other comments included, “great advice …,” and, “I love this message!”

It appears Demi’s secret to survival worked well for her as she gained a large fan base and new influencer opportunities.

