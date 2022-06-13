Demi Burnett shows off pink bikini and large stomach scar

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett poses with a scar on her stomach. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett has been playing with color this summer in a series of bright outfits and swimwear.

Recently, Demi showed off her toned body in a trendy pink bikini.

However, the vibrant swimwear wasn’t the only thing on display, as Demi also revealed a large and long scar across her stomach.

Demi Burnett explains how she got her stomach scar

Demi Burnett took to her Instagram story to share a bikini selfie.

In the photo, Demi wore a pink bikini top with a cutout in the middle, giving a peek of her chest. Demi wore stringy bikini bottoms in the same pink color.

Demi also wore a white sweater over her shoulders and showed off her phone case that matched her pink bikini.

Along with showing off her abs and belly button piercing, Demi revealed a long pink scar going down her stomach.

Demi wrote over the photo, “Ow.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

In a second post on her Instagram stories, the Bachelor Nation blonde explained where the scar came from.

Demi shared that her dog was the culprit behind the scar, stating her dog “fell in the pool and he used me as a ladder.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Will Demi Burnett go to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Demi Burnett is no stranger to Bachelor in Paradise, appearing on BIP Season 6 and Season 7.

With Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 currently filming, fans have been gaining insight into which Bachelor Nation stars will appear on the summer spinoff.

While Demi has stirred the post the last two seasons, she has stated she will not be going back to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Demi suggested she was out of the shows league and appeared to be moving on to her own projects after being a part of the franchise for several years.

On BIP Season 6, Demi became a part of the first same-sex couple in the franchise as she brought her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty to the island despite Kristian not being a part of Bachelor Nation.

Demi and Kristian got engaged at the end of the season but eventually called off their engagement and broke up.

Demi returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she appeared dedicated to shaking things up and causing drama.

She ended up in a love triangle with Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, but Kenny chose Mari and Demi left the island single.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.