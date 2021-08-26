Demi Burnett called out over claims she didn’t watch Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette

Demi Burnett was busted after she made claims on Bachelor in Paradise that she hadn’t watched Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett has been called out by viewers after claiming that she didn’t watch Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Several of the men on Bachelor in Paradise are from Tayshia’s season including Noah Erb, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch, and the man she took on a one-on-one date, Brendan Morais.

While discussing Brendan, Demi asked, “What happened on Tayshia’s season because I didn’t watch?”

However, fan account @shesallbach compiled a series of tweets that Demi wrote while seemingly watching Tayshia’s season The Bachelorette.

Demi called out after claiming not to have watched Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette

The tweets included Demi cheering Tayshia on, commenting on Ben from her season, and even observing a necklace Tayshia wore on the show.

In one tweet, she commented on how the season as a whole was going, seemingly proving she had been watching it consistently.

The tweet read, “But really I think Tayshia’s doing an amazing job as the bachelorette and I am proud to be her friend [red heart emoji] also her dudes are hot haha lucky gal.”

Another viewer called Demi out after she complained about not being able to watch an episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Probably because you didn’t even watch the season last year,” the user wrote sarcastically, along with one of Demi’s tweets from watching the show.

Demi responded to this tweet and clarified what she meant when she said she didn’t watch Tayshia’s season.

“I meant I didn’t watch [Brendan’s] break up with Tayshia! I tried to watch as much as I could to support my baby girl but I missed some moments,” Demi replied.

I meant I didn’t watch his break up with Tayshia! I tried to watch as much as I could to support my baby girl but I missed some moments 🙈 https://t.co/Am0L7l9dZP — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) August 24, 2021

Demi’s explanation seems reasonable enough; although some viewers can’t help but wonder if she’s covering for herself after being caught playing too cool to know Tayshia’s men– specifically the one who rejected her.

Demi and Brendan’s date on Bachelor in Paradise

Demi and Brendan’s date is one of the more cringey moments to air in the early episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi arrived at the island late for dramatic effect– and she certainly didn’t disappoint on that front.

Demi vowed that she would steal all the other women’s men.

She started by taking Brendan Morias on a date. Natasha Parker was getting to know him before Demi arrived but he agreed to the date.

The two had fun locking lips on their date, but once Demi brought up spending time together on the island, Brendan wanted to clarify that they should feel free to get to know other people.

Demi got visibly upset. Meanwhile, rumors were circulating that Brendan was dating Pieper James before coming on the show.

All it took was one episode for things to get messy for Brendan.

Viewers will have to wait to see who he and Demi will end up with next– because it certainly won’t be each other.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.