Deena Cortese teased her Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino but why did she delete her post right after?

Deena Cortese poked fun at Vinny Guadagnino but she deleted the post right after. Pic credit: MTV

Deena Cortese took the opportunity recently to poke some fun at her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino and got quite a chuckle out of her followers.

Vinny isn’t shy about posing solo on his social media and he often has a serious look on his face.

A lot of his photos might even be what some might consider a “thirst trap.”

He’s certainly proud of the body he’s achieved since becoming the Keto Guido and following a healthy lifestyle which he attributes to the Keto diet.

His confidence is obvious in the photos he shares and his followers love his various looks as his costars tend to chime in and sometimes use humor.

Deena’s recent post appeared to be along those same lines of poking fun at Vinny but it has since been deleted and it’s unclear why.

Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese pokes fun at Vinny Guadagnino in a post that has been deleted

In one of Deena’s most recent photos, she decided to channel her inner Vinny and imitate his go-to look.

She shared a picture of herself as she posed at the People’s Choice Awards.

In the photo, she had her lips pursed and was looking fierce with her hand on her hip.

She captioned the photo, “Vinny Vibes [laughing emojis]” and included the hashtag #iunderstoodtheassignment.

Deena even tagged Vinny in the post.

Deena Cortese imitates Vinny Guadagnino. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

The post was later deleted with no mention of it again. It’s unclear if Vinny responded to her imitation.

It’s puzzling as to why Deena would delete the post as most people appeared to get a good laugh from it.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 to premiere in the new year

While we may not know why Deena removed her post, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will get to see a lot more of both her and Vinny in the new year when the show makes its comeback.

Season 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 6.

The season will focus on catching up with the roommates as Vinny explores his new home in LA and Pauly DelVecchio gets back to touring the country for his various DJ gigs alongside his girlfriend Nikki Hall.

Fans will get to watch Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino navigate the world as a father to baby Romeo and they’ll also see Deena with her new son Cameron.

The cast took a family trip to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys and the vacation is sure to be filled with the crazy shenanigans fans are accustomed to.

The stars are joined by their significant others and children so it’s sure to be a vacation they’ll never forget.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.