Deena Cortese cradles baby bump in new photo as the Jersey Shore star enters third trimester

Deena, her husband Chris and son CJ can’t wait to meet baby Cam this spring. Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Pregnant Deena Cortese cradled her baby bump in a new photo as the Jersey Shore star entered her third trimester.

The MTV personality has kept fans up to date on her second pregnancy from the moment she announced the exciting news in the fall. Deena not only dishes how she has been feeling but also shares monthly bump photos.

Last month, Deena included her adorable 2-year-old son CJ, with husband Christopher Buckner, in the pregnancy update. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star looked amazing, but there is no question little CJ was the star of the photos.

Deena begins third trimester

Earlier this week, Deena shared another pregnancy update revealing she has officially entered her third trimester.

“Officially into my 3rd trimester today #27weeks .. also how cute is little cali?” Deena captioned the photo, which included her adorable dog.

The reality TV star was once again upstaged in her own picture. Pregnancy clearly agrees with Deena, she looks fabulous, but her dog is too cute for words.

It didn’t’ take long for Deena’s Jersey Shore family to pop up in her comments section.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “Aw mawma i can’t wait to meet him.”

Lauren Sorrentino, Mike “The Situation’s” wife, who is also pregnant, commented, “Beautiful.”

Here’s what we know about baby Cam

Cameron Theo Buckner is due in late April or early May. Deena shared the news in October that CJ was getting a little brother.

At her 20-week pregnancy mark, the proud mama shared the name of her second child. Yes, Deena and Chris are keeping the C name tradition going in their family.

The happy mama got real regarding her two pregnancies on social media. Deena admitted with CJ, she was sick all the time, but baby Cam has been more chill than his big brother. The Jersey Shore star spilled that CJ is more like her, and she feels Cameron is going to be more like her hubby, Chris.

Deena Cortese has entered the final trimester of her second pregnancy. As she and Chris prepare to expand their family, the couple has been focused on giving CJ lots of attention amid his final months as an only child. The three of them even enjoyed a day of playing in the snow this week.

It won’t be long before the Buckners are a family of four. Until then, fans can keep updated on Deena’s pregnancy and family life via social media.

Plus, Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going strong on MTV right now. There so much drama with the ladies to keep fans oh so entertained.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.