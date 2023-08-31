Debbie Aguero urges 90 Day viewers to stop the ‘gossip and slander’ against cast members

Debbie Aguero knows all too well what it’s like to feel the wrath of reality TV viewers, and now she’s defending her fellow castmates.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star took to social media and noted that she had a “special report” as she urged people to stop with the slander and gossip!

Debbie was subject to her share of gossip during Season 4, as we watched her relationship with Oussama play out on the show.

Initially, viewers were rooting for the 67-year-old and supported her decision to leave Morocco after realizing she got played by her young beau.

However, after her appearance at the Tell All, viewers turned on Debbie when she sided with Kris Foster, and called Jeymie a predator.

After watching the storyline between the two women, absolutely no one believed that Kris was the victim, as her stories simply did not add up.

However, she had Debbie in her corner, and she took a lot of heat for siding with Kris.

People have moved on from last season’s drama since Season 5 is underway, but Debbie has a message for the online bullies.

Debbie Aguero issues a special report about gossip and slander

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram and spoke out against the online hate.

“A special report concerning the damaging effects of gossip & slander on the reputation of others. Are we peacemakers or peace breakers?” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in the video, Debbie noted that she was speaking on behalf of many people who have “reached out” to her on social media.

“It’s about a topic that’s not easy to talk about, it’s gossip and slander,” said Debbie. “It damages a person’s reputation, their self-esteem their confidence.”

The TLC personality reminded the critics that some people are going through major issues and are at the edge of a breakdown, and she urged people not to further contribute to that.

She also issued a reminder that “None of us are perfect,” and said she brought up the topic “In defense of those that have been extremely hurt by criticism, manipulation of truths and half-truths.”

90 Day Fiance viewers support Debbie as she speaks out against online bullies

After sharing her post on Instagram, Debbie got a slew of support from her followers, who all agreed with her words.

“People feel very brave typing behind a screen. Things never say in person,” responded one commenter.

“I absolutely agree Ms. Debbie. I have noticed a lot of ‘internet bullies’ especially with the 90 day fiance cast,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “100% correct Miss Debbie! Slander and gossip is very toxic, mean and rude!”

Another added, “Nothing worse than key board warriors. So sad that they take joy out of being hateful.”

