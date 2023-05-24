Debbie Aguero says she called Jeymi a predator after finding out ‘insider information’

Debbie Aguero is doubling on the shocking “predator” comment she made about castmate Jeymi Noguera at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All despite getting backlash.

Miss Debbie says she got “Insider information,” which seemingly prompted her to lash out at Jeymi. Jeymi seems unbothered by the comment, as she recently made a video making fun of the crude remark.

Nonetheless, viewers are still outraged on her behalf, and they’ve been chastising Debbie on social media.

Meanwhile, don’t expect an apology from Debbie because, by now, she’s had time to reflect and read all the backlash, and she’s still not backing down.

We’re still trying to wrap our heads around how the 67-year-old concluded that Jeymi was the problem in her marriage to Kris Foster. Was she watching a different show?

Did her bad experience with the artist formerly known as Oussama cloud her judgment? We have so many questions, so let’s see if Debbie can give us some answers.

Debbie Aguero is not backing down after calling Jeymi a predator

Debbie has gained some supporters on social media, but even the ones who love her are calling her out for the predator comment.

In a recent post, one Instagram user said, “Debbie I love you but that comment u made about Jamie is out of line period.”

Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

The TLC personality responded to the remark by saying she insulted Jeymi after she “found out some insider information.”

At first, it seemed she was referring to discovering something about Jeymi, but she was talking about Kris Foster.

“Kris is no angel but when someone was inflicted with extreme child abuse those people wind up as statistics. I’m also flawed but I understand what is happening behind the scenes and Kris is being subjected to so much hate it’s very worrisome,” added Debbie.

Pic credit: @unicornrodeorider/Instagram

Debbie Aguero is still defending her 90 Day Fiance castmate Kris Foster

This is not the first time Debbie has spoken out to support Kris, and we’re not just talking about the Tell All. Her comments about Jeymi were shocking, and no one else in the cast agreed with her, nor did any of the viewers watching– from the comments we’ve read online.

However, Kirs has been fielding a lot of hate online since the season started, with many people accusing her of being a drug addict, and Debbie wants the hate to stop.

She recently asked viewers to be kind to Kris, but that hasn’t stopped the drug accusations.

Meanwhile, Debbi is sticking by Kris’ side, telling the commenter, “If people hate me it’s okay at least I tried to help someone not become a statistic. We already realize that victims of abuse are at risk for many bad things.”

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.