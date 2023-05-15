90 Day Fiance viewers have nothing good to say about Kris Foster

Kris Foster has been fielding backlash for her behavior since we first met her on the show, but the final episode was the final nail in the coffin for viewers.

Of all the reckless things we’ve seen play out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in the name of entertainment, we can all agree there’s nothing amusing about violence.

After the last episode showed Kris putting her hand on Jeymi during a heated altercation, it’s not surprising that she’s been getting called out for being abusive.

That was one in a slew of other things that she’s been called out for since her relationship with Jeymi started to play out on TV.

From the moment she arrived in Colombia to marry Jeymi, one red flag after another started to pop up. The newlyweds didn’t seem to have any blissful moments, as Kris had chronic aches and pains that hindered her from doing much.

Then Kris had to return to the US to deal with some legal issues, but the two-week trip turned into five months of her being away. That would have been bad enough, but not only did Jeymi not see Kris, she barely ever heard from her either.

Kris eventually returned to Colombia after missing Jeymi’s birthday, and she tried to organize a poolside rendevous to make up for that.

However, to say the birthday shindig went sour would be an understatement since it ultimately spelled the end of their marriage. But when someone shoves you out of a car, the only option left is to, well, call it quits and never look back!

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Kris Foster for her behavior

After a clip from the finale episode was posted online showing a frustrated Kris trying to blame Jeymi for their issues, viewers couldn’t wait to sound off.

Not only did Kris stay in America and ghost her wife, but she also didn’t send Jeymi money for bills or rent as promised, putting her in debt.

Kris claimed her son was in trouble with drugs, so she had to stay in the US for several months to help him. She didn’t understand Jeymi’s complaints, but viewers sure did.

“Hmm 🧐 We all know something fishy is going on with her. Her stories never add up,” said one commenter.

“Is it her back, neck, narcolepsy, bank account, or her son’s legal issues? OR her mint allergy? I can’t keep up with her stories,” added someone else.

One viewer bluntly stated, “I do not like Kris like at all. Why would she tell her to quit her job then complain.”

Another viewer said, “YOU TOLD HER AND THE WORLD THAT YOU WOULD COVER THE BILLS… You lied 🤥 to [Jeymi] so much it’s sickening 🤢🤢🤢.”

Kris and Jeymi will face off in Part 2 of the Tell All

Meanwhile, we’re waiting on Kris and Jeymi to face when Part 2 of the reunion airs in a few days.

We learned in Part 1 that the women have not spoken since their explosive scene in the finale episode, so as far as we know, they are over for good.

Kris has a lot to answer for when she finally gets a chance to speak, and we’re hoping that first on the long list is the physical altercation that still has us seething.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.