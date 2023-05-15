90 Day Fiance viewers slam Kris Foster as ‘abusive’ for putting hands on Jeymi Noguera

The Season 4 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired over the weekend, and Kris Foster is under fire for getting physical during an altercation with her wife, Jeymi Noguera.

This season has unveiled a lot of red flags between many of the couples on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

But arguably, one of the couples with the most issues to overcome in their relationship is Kris and Jeymi.

Kris moved to Colombia to marry Jeymi, although the two had never met in person, and once Kris arrived in South America, there were problems right from the start.

Kris was dealing with neck and back pain and had to visit a pharmacy right away and even had a doctor make a house call to give her pain relief. Finances were an issue, too, when Jeymi chose an apartment that was $150 more than what Kris agreed to.

Then, Kris ended up heading back to the U.S. to deal with some legal issues, ghosting Jeymi for months. When she returned, she and Jeymi’s relationship was more strained than ever.

Kris Foster gets physical with Jeymi Noguera during an argument

During a belated pool party to celebrate Jeymi’s birthday, she and Kris got into a heated argument while they enjoyed some cake. Jeymi expressed that she didn’t feel heard, while Kris griped about Jeymi’s complaints and demanded that her wife lower her voice.

Kris pushed Jeymi during their argument in the Season 4 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: Discovery+

When Jeymi refused to quiet down, Kris stormed out.

Kris got into the car to leave the pool party, but Jeymi followed her outside. When Jeymi pressed Kris to talk about their issues before leaving, Kris became angry and repeatedly shouted at Jeymi to “go away.”

However, Jeymi was insistent and wouldn’t leave, prompting Kris to get out of her seat in the car and forcibly shove Jeymi in the chest.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers drag Kris Foster after she shoves Jeymi Noguera on camera

Following Sunday night’s episode, disgruntled 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter to sound off and call out Kris for her “abusive” behavior.

“I hope jeymi takes kris to the cleaners during the divorce,” tweeted one of Kris’ critics. “I don’t care how mad you are, you NEVER put your hands on your spouse.”

One of Kris’ critics called her out on social media. Pic credit: @darlingh0ney/Twitter

Another disparager wrote, “Yeah, no, that physical shove isn’t gonna fly, Kris. Abusive a**hole. Jeymi deserves so much better than this piece of trash.”

Yeah, no, that physical shove isn’t gonna fly, Kris. Abusive asshole. Jeymi deserves so much better than this piece of trash. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/iMXS8ImVWI — jenji (@jenjihere) May 15, 2023

The Twitter user added a second tweet, this time expressing that if Kris got physical with Jeymi while cameras were rolling, they couldn’t imagine what she may have done in private without TLC’s film crews to capture it.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer worried about what Kris may have done to Jeymi without the cameras there. Pic credit: @jenjihere/Twitter

“I can’t believe Kris put her hands on Jeymi! That’s insane,” tweeted another viewer.

One Twitter user used a gif of a scene from Billy Madison, with Adam Sandler saying, “That’s assault, brotha!” to express their thoughts on the clip.

Kris and Jeymi’s segment didn’t play out yet during Part 1 of the Tell All, which aired immediately following the Season 4 finale.

However, the ladies will get their chance to share where their relationship stands present day when they spill the tea next Sunday.

Judging by their interactions this season, it’s safe to say that viewers will be shocked if they’re still together.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.