Jeymi Noguera says she’s in ‘bigger debt’ because of trusting Kris Foster

A preview of Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way unveils more problems in Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster‘s relationship.

So far this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Kris and Jeymi face a ton of obstacles, most of which they haven’t been able to overcome.

Most recently, Kris returned to Colombia after making the trek back to the U.S. to take care of some issues with her son, causing her to miss Jeymi’s birthday.

Kris tried to make up for it with a private pool party for two when she arrived back in Colombia. However, while they ate cake, things turned sour when Jeymi expressed how unhappy she still is with a lot of things Kris has done or neglected to do.

A preview clip from Sunday’s episode shows the conversation continuing from last week after Kris walked out when Jeymi refused to lower her voice.

Kris expresses that Jeymi initially seemed supportive that she had to return to The States to help her son, but says “that all changed” when she returned to South America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Jeymi Noguera says Kris Foster’s promises are ’empty’

Kris talks with camera crews outside and says that she can’t work in Colombia, so while she was in the U.S., she worked to provide for them both since Jeymi only recently began working herself.

“I’m the only one that’s been working, but, oh no. I do nothing to help her,” Kris sarcastically tells production. “I sent her money all the time.”

For her part, Jeymi claims, “It’s difficult. It’s a complicated situation. She gets upset when I talk about money.”

Jeymi adds that Kris promised her she wouldn’t have to worry about finances while she was away.

However, Jeymi tells producers, “I’m in bigger debt than usual for trusting her.”

Jeymi acknowledges that she understands Kris’ situation with her son, but she’s bothered that what was supposed to be a two-week trip turned into a five-month stay.

“I feel all her promises are empty and have no foundation,” Jeymi adds. “That’s the reality.”

Jeymi accuses Kris of lying about sending her money

As far as Kris’s claims that she sends Jeymi every penny she earns doing odd jobs in The States? Jeymi says that is a “total” lie.

Jeymi continues to communicate how unheard she feels when she tries to talk things over with Kris, accusing her wife of refusing to listen to what she has to say.

What is the fate of Kris and Jeymi’s marriage?

Every season, viewers bet on which couples will last and which won’t; so far, it isn’t looking good for Kris and Jeymi.

Early into this season, critics quickly grew tired of Kris’ struggles, such as her narcolepsy diagnosis, sleep terrors, her neck and back pain, and penchant for heavy painkillers.

Will Jeymi and Kris have what it takes to make their marriage work? Tune in Sunday for the Season 4 finale, followed by Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All to find out.

