Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyang hospitalized again as toddler continues to battle cancer

Deavan Clegg had a recent scare with her son Taeyang, who was recently rushed to the hospital.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star took to social media to update her followers as her son continues to battle childhood cancer.

Taeyang was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2022, and the news devastated Deavan and her family.

Deavan’s mom Elicia Clegg created a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses for Taeyang’s care.

Since then, the brave little toddler has gone through chemotherapy, and Elicia has been sharing constant updates on the GoFundMe page.

In June of this year, Deavan posted an update and shared that Taeyang was doing much better. His hair was growing back after losing it all during his chemotherapy treatments, and he was gaining weight.

However, the family just suffered a setback.

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg says her son Teayang remains hospitalized

Deavan had a health scare with the four-year-old recently, and she shared the news in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

“Taeyang has been hospitalized again for having a fever of 103.6,” she wrote. “They currently have him on liquids and antibiotics. His counts are low, which worries us.”

The mom of three said Taeyang might be in the hospital for a while but said she was praying for his quick recovery.

After sharing the news online, people flooded Deavan’s Instagram comments with words of support for the family.

“Praying for Taeyang and his family. God please heal his little body,” wrote one commenter.

“Prayers for you and Taeyang!!! 🙏🏽🫶🏽🙏🏽 God protect this cute little boy and his beautiful Mama. Amen!!!” said someone else.

Someone wrote, “Oh no! I’ll keep him in my thoughts and prayers! Hope he gets better fast!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this. I’ve been there myself and I’m sending you and him the best of wishes and healing vibes. Hang in there Momma.” added someone else.

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Meanwhile, people have been helping Deavan and her family in more ways than one, as many have donated to the GoFundMe account.

Elicia, who manages the GoFundMe page, recently posted a brief update and shared the news of Taeyang’s recent hospitalization.

The fundraiser, which was created in May 2022, is still climbing and is now close to hitting the $50,000 mark.

As of the time of writing this article, the family has raised $42,823.

The donations are being used for Taeyang’s medical expenses, around-the-clock care, and other expenses related to his well-being.

