Taeyang admitted to the hospital, Deavan Clegg offers update for 90 Day Fiance fans

Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang has landed back in the hospital, and she says he isn’t doing well. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg shared an update with her fans and followers, revealing that her 3-year-old son, Taeyang, has been admitted to the hospital.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May 2022.

The toddler has been through a rough time, undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments for his blood cancer.

Earlier this week, Deavan updated her Instagram followers, sharing a screenshot from a recent IG Story that read, “Taeyang has been admitted to the hospital. I will keep everyone updated. Thank you all for your prayers.”

“Right now we are managing his pain and hopefully will know more in the morning,” she concluded the update.

Shortly after, Deavan shared another post to IG, this time with a photo of Taeyang sleeping in his hospital bed.

Deavan’s caption explained that Taeyang’s body “didn’t react well” to his most recent chemotherapy treatment. In response, his team of doctors administered medication to counteract the chemo.

Little Taeyang hasn’t eaten anything in six days, and he’ll need a feeding tube inserted so he can receive proper nutrition. In addition to not being able to eat — due to ulcers formed in his throat — Taeyang is battling skin rashes all over his body, nose bleeds that lasted for several hours, was weak and pale, temporarily lost his ability to speak for days, and his lip began peeling off as another horrible side effect of the chemo.

Deavan told her fans that her son will be in the hospital for “a couple days,” but they’re hopeful he’ll be home in time for Christmas. If he isn’t, they plan to celebrate Christmas in Taeyang’s hospital room.

Taeyang and Deavan facing great deal of stress

Deavan and her family have faced an unimaginable amount of stress this year, and Taeyang has surely been put through the wringer at just 3 years old. Last month, he was rushed to the hospital for another scare when he developed a high fever and needed two blood transfusions.

Deavan certainly has a lot on her plate these days too. As if managing Taeyang’s health issues weren’t enough, the former TLC star is also balancing parenting her other children — Drascilla, who she shares with a former boyfriend, and her newborn son (whose name she has yet to reveal), who she shares with her current boyfriend, Topher Park.

