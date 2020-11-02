Deavan Clegg grills Jihoon Lee like she’s looking for a way out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are still a married couple on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but their relationship has taken a turn for the worse on social media.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance episode, Deavan talked to Jihoon’s friends about his financial responsibility before expressing her suspicion that he cheated.

However, it appeared she was looking for a way out of the relationship as they continued to clash in Korea.

Deavan questions Jihoon’s honesty

Earlier in the season, the American reality TV star threatened to move back to the United States because Jihoon was not honest about his financial situation.

However, the 29-year-old gave his wife the savings he kept with his mother to earn her trust. The American shocked 90 Day Fiance fans when she revealed Jihoon’s criminal past to his boss when he took her to his place of work.

The 90 Day Fiance couple met on a dating app, and she quickly became pregnant with their son Taeyang. She has a daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship.

Jihoon and Deavan don’t seem to agree on anything as trust issues continue to haunt their relationship.

Deavan grills Jihoon about naked women on his phone

The 23-year-old reality TV star accused her husband of cheating after seeing him look at photos of naked women on his phone. Jihoon chuckled and explained that they were images he downloaded online.

However, Devean took exception because the images were “selfies.”

Jihoon tells the camera that the 90 Day Fiance couple does not have sex often, and he admits to using his hand while she is asleep. The mother-of-two said she considered it “cheating,” even though he has not been with other women.

Jihoon admitted to cheating on an ex-girlfriend because they did not sleep together for three months, and he never loved her.

As the Korean asks Deaven to focus on their future rather than his past, she says through the translation device, “once a cheater, always a cheater.” However, the translations device said, “once a scammer, always a scammer.”

Jihoon agreed to delete all the photos from his phone.

90 Day Fiance fans are convinced the 23-year-old is looking for a way out of the relationship.

“She’s always looking for reasons to leave…GIRL JUST LEAVE!” one fan commented on Twitter. Another one added the following:

“I feel like Deavan wakes up every morning and thinks, how can I make Jihoon’s life miserable today? Then she pulls out her well-curated list.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.