Jihoon Lee heartbroken, posts pictures to prove he’s trying to take care of son Taeyang

Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg may be making wedding plans on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but the show is a bit behind on their relationship.

Jihoon and Deavan have split since the current season was filmed. Deavan is currently in another relationship, and their breakup drama has spilled onto social media with the mother of two making serious allegations of abuse.

Deavan Clegg previously claimed that her ex-husband hasn’t tried to contact her about seeing Taeyang and alleged that he wants nothing to do with his son after 90 Day Fiance fans criticized her for posting photos of Taeyang with her new boyfriend Topher Park.

Jihoon has responded with receipts. Lee posted photos showing gifts he sent to his son as he described living with “heartbreaking pain.”

Earlier this year, Deavan revealed that she moved back to America with her son Taeyang and accused Jihoon of child abuse. As previously reported, Deavan said that Jihoon abused Drascilla and claimed he threatened to kill Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance fans have been split on who is telling the truth. The former couple met on Tinder and slept together the first night.

The relationship got serious when Deavan realized she was pregnant. The ensuing financial issues and cultural differences that arose were documented on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1.

Deavan was already a mother to 3-year-old Drascilla when she met Jihoon, and Drascilla’s wild behavior became a talking point for 90 Day Fiance fans.

Jihoon Lee has released a statement about his current relationship with his son and Deavan was quick to respond. Here is what we know so far.

Jihoon shares pictures of gifts he sends to Taeyang

Jihoon took to his Instagram stories to release a statement claiming that he is keeping a brave face but is heart-broken, adding that his parents have been unable to sleep.

The Korean reality TV star added a photo of a box of gifts, explaining, “I regularly sent the goods to my son through my friend in America.”

Jihoon also responded to claims that he has abandoned Taeyang. “For those that say I don’t care for my son, I send things to him and make sure he has the items he needs,” he said.

Lamenting on how long he’s see his son, Jihoon claimed that Deavan has not told him Taeyang’s clothes size or their current address, adding that “I still make sure he has something’s even if the items are too big.”

Deavan says super fan, not Jihoon, is sending the gifts

The 23-year-old was quick to respond with a statement of her own. She claimed that he had only sent “one box” in the six months since she moved back to America and that he blocked her and Taeyang from being able to contact him.

Deavan accused Jihoon of giving her address to a super fan rather than a friend to send the gifts and that she had to move due to safety concerns.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.