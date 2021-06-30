Deavan Clegg talking to the TLC camera. Pic credit: TLC

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But what happens when the pictures are filtered to within an inch of their life and almost unrecognizable? This is exactly the issue with 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg and her love of altering her looks.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers always noted how different she looked on and off the screen. At times it was as if viewers were watching two different women. Deavan’s fillers became a huge talking point, especially when her lip injections were botched.

Deavan had the work done in Korea with a product that she claimed was untested and had a bad reaction that nearly caused her to lose her lips. Thankfully, Larissa Lima came to the rescue and gave Deavan her doctor’s details.

Deavan looks older than she is

Deavan made an appearance on her Instagram Live this week to share her thoughts on her ongoing battle with Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans. The video made her look years older, which quickly drew criticism from followers.

A Reddit thread showed participants calling the mother of two “middle-aged” thanks to her overuse of Botox and fillers. One troll compared the reality TV star to a Shrek character, writing, “Her new hair cut really has her out here looking like Lord Farquaad.”

Another thread user wrote, “Damn, she looks rough AF. Well at least her outsides finally match her insides.”

Deavan Clegg during a recent Instagram Live. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Most comments were similar, with another not so impressed fan pointing out, “I mean, she looks like 45+ in age right there and like she could have grandkids already. Her Instagram is so fake.”

Pic credit: Reddit

Watchers of 90 Day Fiance are not thrilled with the amount of times she has enhanced her look with Snap Chat or Instagram filters. The idea of continuing to digitally enhance her face left a bad taste in viewer’s mouths.

Pic credit: Reddit

It’s a little bit ironic how fillers or plastic surgery are supposed to be used to enhance a patient’s natural beauty, but instead, many who use them look as if they have aged overnight. 90 Day Fiance fans can only assume that this effect is the opposite of what Deavan really wanted.

Pic credit:Reddit

Deavan is currently in the midst of filing a lawsuit against Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2. It could be safe to assume that she has had a lot on her plate and probably didn’t have the time to fix up her face.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.