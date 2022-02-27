Deavan Clegg claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who said she looks ‘silly’ with lip fillers

Deavan Clegg said she will not return to 90 Day Fiance due to low pay. Pic credit: TLC/Youtube

Former TLC star Deavan Clegg’s lips have always been a discussion topic among 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Deavan appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with now-estranged husband, Jihoon Lee.

During her two appearances on the spin-off series, Deavan struggled to adapt to life in South Korea and appeared to lack chemistry with her former couple after they conceived their child Taeyang on their first night together.

The tumultuous relationship abruptly ended after Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing her daughter Drascilla leading her to take her two children back to the United States.

She eventually started dating her boyfriend Topher Park and has not returned to any TLC series.

Deavan has maintained a fanbase on social media with her growing lips, frequently pointed out by observers.

Deavan Clegg responds to a critic of her lip filler

While Deavan usually gets a positive reaction from her Instagram followers, some critics are lurking in the comments.

A commenter advised the former TLC star to tone down the lip filler, writing:

“Baby you need to calm down on the lip fillers, you are beautiful but these just make you look silly ❤️❤️”

The mother of two responded with the following:

“if I look silly [then] I love it ❤️ make me look silly all the time 💯”

Pic credit:@deavanclegg/Instagram

It appears the more giant lips is a look but it comes with a risk. In 2020, Clegg opened up about a botched lip job she had in Korea.

“In Korea I decided to get lip fillers before doing research,” she said in an Instagram post, which included before-and-after photos of the botched job. “The product they injected had not been tested. I went to a professional.”

However, the results weren’t what she expected. “My lip was so swollen and injected incorrectly,” she said. “I had damage so severe that my lip was dying.”

Deavan shares a sweet photo of Taeyang and Topher

Jihoon has not seen his son since Deavan left Korea in 2020 after the abuse allegations. It appears her new man has taken the mantle as the father figure in the young boy’s life.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a photo of Topher and Taeyang, writing the following in the caption.

“While I was out last night with my younger sister, Chris sent me this cute selfie. 😍 had to share. Can’t believe my little man is almost 3! What a wild ride. @hyu.nw can’t believe you’ve been in our lives for 2 years crazy how time flies. You bring such a smile to all of us.”

It is unclear whether Jihoon is actively trying to have a relationship with his two-year-old son, who will turn three this year.