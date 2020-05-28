Dean Unglert reveals he slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs

Dean Unglert starred on Bachelor In Paradise last summer, and he found love with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

The two had a rocky road as Dean wasn’t ready to commit. Caelynn pursued another romance after Dean decided to leave.

Dean knew what he wanted and came back to get Caelynn. Rather than wait around for the finale where he could propose, he asked her to leave with him.

And she did.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time that Dean has gone after what he wanted.

Dean Unglert slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs

On a new episode of his podcast that he has with Jared Haibon, Dean revealed that he tried to pursue a former Bachelorette star.

He was talking about Andi Dorfman, the attorney who appeared as The Bachelorette years ago.

On his Help! I Suck At Dating podcast, Dean was asked who he contacted via DMs from The Bachelorette franchise. He admitted to talking to Tyler Cameron, but when asked about women, he said he could get in trouble with Caelynn.

“That’s just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend!” Dean revealed, adding, “I think before I had gone on Paradise for the second time, I might have slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs. “Or I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her, I can’t remember. I think it’s the latter, not the former. I don’t think I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her.” He revealed that he had a crush on Andi and thought she was cute. Based on his comments, it doesn’t sound like he met her.

“So thank you guys for getting me in trouble, I can’t wait to [not] hear the end of this,” Dean added.

Dean Unglert is currently dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Bachelor In Paradise

Dean is currently dating Caelynn, so even if Andi was single, he’s off the market. The two have kept a low profile in the Bachelor Nation world, as they work on keeping their relationship strong.

While the two didn’t get engaged on Bachelor In Paradise, it seems that a marriage could still happen between the two.

Miller-Keyes recently spoke out about The Bachelorette production she thought she was getting after being eliminated from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Caelynn revealed she was disappointed after learning that Hannah Brown was chosen as The Bachelorette as she felt that the producers had made her think that she was getting the role.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.