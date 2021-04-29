Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes show off their new Las Vegas home

BIP stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes just purchased their first home together in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Bachelor In Paradise stars and real-life lovebirds Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes showed off their new Las Vegas home in a sweet new social media post.

The couple of almost two years took a major step in their relationship by purchasing the abode in Sin City. They chose Vegas because she would be closer to her family.

Caelynn celebrated their joy by sharing a slideshow of four photos on her Instagram page.

In the images, the happy couple posed in the kitchen of their home, which is new construction located in Vegas’ Summerlin neighborhood.

“We are officially homeowners!!!” revealed the Bachelor alum in the caption of the snaps.

The area the couple will plant roots boasts a mix of shops, restaurants, indoor and outdoor venues and events including 250 parks including 150 miles of trails for outdoor fun said the area’s official website.

Check out the interior of their home

In the snaps, Caelynn and Dean showed off their kitchen, a clean and open space that looks very inviting.

Dean held Caelynn in his arms as they posed nose to nose in the first snap. White cabinetry was accented with a light gray subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and gray-toned wood floors.

The couple hid behind their large kitchen island for the second image, where they peeked at one another over the countertops.

In a third snap, Caelynn attempted to hold Dean on her lap as they sat atop the island, but she looked as if she were ready to drop him.

To close out their photo uploads, the couple smiled at one another as Dean cradled Caelynn’s body close to him.

Famous friends and fans shared their well-wishes

Famous friends and fans of the Bachelor in Paradise stars flooded the comments section of the post with well-wishes for the twosome as they began this next phase of their life together.

Former Bachelor star Cassie Randolph wrote, “You guys are so CUTE so happy for you.”

Becca Tilley added, “Ahhh congratulations!!! So exciting!! Love you two!” followed by a red heart emoji.

Famous friends congratulated Caelynn Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert on the purchase of their first home together. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro and professional realtor Emma Slater also wrote “CONGRATULATIONS” in response to the couple’s post.

Fans were happy the couple have taken this important personal step together.

“I love you guys so much it hurts. One of the bests ever to come from bach,” said a fan.

Fans were thrilled for this new chapter in Dean and Caelynn’s relationship. Pic credit @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

“We need more pics of the house,” posted a second fan.

“So happy for you guys. Waiting for Dean to do the needful,” wrote a third fan, followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.