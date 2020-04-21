David worries about Annie amid coronavirus pandemic because of racism aimed at Asians

David Toborowsky is worried about his wife Annie amid the coronavirus pandemic because of racism aimed at Asians. The couple recently appeared on the new TLC show, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Fans tuned in to check up on several cast members from 90 Day Fiancé, who, like most of the world, are self-quarantining during the current health climate. The show is filmed by couples who are giving fans an insight into their everyday lives.

Annie and David were among those happy to join the new reality TV show. They happily allowed viewers into their home and their lives during the current health crisis.

David is worried for Annie

On the premiere episode of the latest 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, David and Annie went shopping at an Asian supermarket. On their outing, David shared they have received a slew of threats during the current health climate. The anti-Asian sentiment is causing Annie to be a target of racism even more than before the coronavirus outbreak.

“One of the things, going out with Annie when we leave the condo, is because we have had threatening messages and very anti-Asian messages, I do worry for her,” David expressed.

“We live in a world right now where people are looking to express their anger toward others because they’re not happy with what’s going on. Who is happy? Nobody wanted to be in this situation. It is how we react to it that will define us as people,” David said.

David admitted to his wife that he doesn’t always feel safe going out with her these days. Annie informed him that is why she prefers to go to Asian markets as opposed to other grocery stores. There is less racism to be endured.

Trying to stay positive

Despite the worry David feels about Annie, the couple is trying their best to stay positive. They keep their spirits high by delivering necessities, like toilet paper, to their friends and family.

Annie and her husband are using humor to help them deal with these unprecedented times. The couple continuously pokes fun at Annie’s accent, as well as her mixing up certain words. Their ability to laugh at their differences is one reason David and Annie have made the marriage work.

The couple also proudly boasted about their sex life on the TLC show. It is another way they are passing the time in quarantine.

David is worried about Annie as the racism towards Asians is on the rise amid the current health climate. However, the couple is not letting the hate take over their lives.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.