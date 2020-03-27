90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky proves he used to be skinny, wife Annie is shocked

David Toborowsky and his wife Annie first burst into American homes in season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. David, from Louisville, Kentucky, met his then-fiancé Annie while on vacation in her home country of Thailand.

The couple raised eyebrows with their 24-year age difference, but they ultimately married and have stayed together. After their marriage, they appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and several seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. They’ve also moved out of the storage unit where they were living in Kentucky to a home Scottsdale, Arizona.

David is known for his large size

For as long as David has been on the show, he’s been overweight. Neither he nor Annie seem to mind, and the couple regularly pokes fun at David’s size.

Yesterday on Instagram, however, David posted some throwback photos proving that he hasn’t always been heavy. David is only about five years old in the pictures, and he is indeed quite skinny.

In the first photo, David is sitting on a couch with his two sisters and calls it his “first pillow talk.”

Annie was surprised by his youthful appearance. “I never knew you were thin,” she said in response to the photos.

Fans have come to really appreciate Annie’s straightforwardness. “She doesn’t hold back, does she?” commented one fan with a laughing emoji.

“No filter lol,” responded David.

The couple just got back from a big trip

Annie and David recently returned to Thailand to visit Annie’s family. They documented their travels, including a mini-family reunion for Annie and visits to various beaches and temples throughout the country.

The couple planned their trip for the perfect time; they returned in early March, just before the COVID-19 crisis led to massive closures and travel restrictions throughout America.

Since the quarantine, the Toborowskys have been keeping busy making videos for fans on Cameo and giving away toilet paper. Annie has also been cooking quite a bit- she’s recently posted photos of her famous mango rice, egg soup with pork, and green curry with seafood and ramen.

Annie has a passion for cooking, so it’s no surprise that’s how she’s spending her time at home. Thai dishes Padkrapao (Thai basil fried with garlic, chili, oyster sauce, palm sugar, chicken stock, and soy sauce) and Padpak (Chinese kale with chili, garlic, and oyster sauce) graced her Instagram last week.

With such a great cook at home, it’s no wonder David isn’t as skinny as he was at age 5!

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.