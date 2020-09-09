David Murphey teases return to 90 Day Fiance — Will Lana be there?

David Murphey’s storyline on last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days had us on the edge of our seats all season long.

The Las Vegas resident shared a sketchy story about a Ukrainian woman named Lana that he had met online.

After talking with Lana on a dating website for several years and showering her with gifts and money, David revealed more shocking news.

Not only had he never met the woman in person– despite visiting Ukraine several times to see her and then getting stood up– but he also revealed that he had never even seen Lana on a video chat.

Once he started sharing information about this woman, fans were convinced that he was being catfished and that Lana didn’t really exist.

However, David had one more bomb to drop on all the naysayers.

During his last trip to Ukraine, the one and only Lana showed up, and viewers were shocked.

The reunion wasn’t as exciting as David had hoped, though, as he only saw his online love a few times during his trip.

Yet by the time he was to return to the U.S, he proposed to Lana, who, shockingly, said yes.

David’s happiness was short-lived, however, because at the Tell-All he shared that things were no going great with Lana. He later said that they patched things up since then.

Is David returning to 90 Day Fiance?

David recently shared an update with fans during an Instagram Live video and the questions came pouring in.

He also made a comment that made us think he’s planning to make a return to 90 Day Fiance.

While answering a question about his plans to buy an RV, the 59-year-old replied, “No I haven’t bought the RV yet. I’m not gonna say anything especially about that because that’s in a future show.”

We certainly don’t think that David has gotten his own show, so the logical conclusion is that he’ll be back for another season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days or may appear on one of the 90 Day spin-offs.

Fans will have to wait and see.

Are Lana and David together?

David gave an update on his relationship with Lana during the IG live video as well.

However, while we know the two are still on speaking terms it’s not quite clear if they are actually a couple.

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared that he hasn’t seen Lana since the show stopped filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He revealed that he’s actually supposed to be in Ukraine now, but last week the country closed its borders once again.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.