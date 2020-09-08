David Murphey reveals whether he’s seen Lana or not since filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

David Murphy and his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana was one of the most talked-about couples on the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Of course, we’re using the word “girlfriend” loosely because, at the beginning of the season, many viewers were convinced that David was being catfished and that Lana didn’t even exist.

However, we all got quite a shock when the Ukrainian native finally showed up. But fans were still not convinced that she was actually interested in the 59-year-old.

Despite the naysayers David was convinced that he and Lana would live happily ever after.

During the Tell All he revealed his future plans to retire and move to Ukraine to live with Lana.

David gives an update about Lana

The Las Vegas resident recently took to social media to answer fan questions about his life.

During his Instagram live video, David dished on his relationship with Lana after a fan asked him about the last time he actually saw her.

While Lana is still very much in Murphy’s live he admitted that he hasn’t seen her in a while, and apparently it’s due to the worldwide pandemic.

He shared with his followers that he’s actually supposed to be in Ukraine right now, but last week the country closed its borders again.

So the two haven’t actually seen each other since they stopped filming on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, it seems to two are very much on speaking terms as he also shared during the live video that Lana now has an Instagram page and that he’s trying to convince her to get a Cameo account.

Is David moving to Ukraine soon?

The last relationship update we got from David was during a B90 Strikes back episode some time again.

he made it clear that he and Lana were not on the best terms.

“Lana and I have not officially broken up,” He shared. “But we don’t… we don’t communicate like we used to…If she doesn’t want to pursue me as much as I want to pursue her, then I’m gonna search elsewhere”

However, now that the two are actively speaking again, David’s plans to move to Ukraine might be back on track.

He had revealed his plans to retire and move to the country during the 90 Day Tell All.

And as of a few months ago, David shared on social media that he has officially retired from his job, so a move might be on the horizon. However, he did share in his most recent Instagram Live that he still plans to spend about half the year living in an RV and the other half traveling the world, as he wants to “see everything.”

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.