B90 Strikes Back: David Murphey gives a relationship update on Lana

B90 Strikes Back finally reintroduces David Murphey and his sweetheart Lana to the TLC audience this week. Fans are also going to get an update on where their relationship currently stands.

During most of the season for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, David was trying to chase down Lana in Ukraine. It appeared for a long time that she had been stringing him along when she failed to show up at prearranged dates.

Finally, David was shown meeting Lana in person for the first time, which hadn’t happened until they had chatted online for years. A lot of the interactions in Ukraine seemed awkward, but David still proposed marriage.

Now, TLC has dropped a clip for the new episode of B90 Strikes Back where David finally gets to make his debut on the show. We all get to see David as he watches some of the footage and reacts to fans on social media.

What happened to David and Lana?

“Lana and I have not officially broken up, but we don’t… we don’t communicate like we used to,” David says as the clip begins. “If she doesn’t want to pursue me as much as I want to pursue her, then I’m gonna search elsewhere.”

David then watches the segments that TLC aired as an introduction for him during the last season of Before the 90 Days. That includes David speaking about Lana, showing how he chatted with her online, and also explaining how he had never met her in person.

It was then time to jump into the social media interactions. The first message he read stated, “David needs to send this AOL website chat room back to 1998 before he starts illegally downloading songs on Napster — what in the fresh scammer hell. #90DayFiance.”

He became immediately defensive, which was his go-to reaction when producers, friends, and acquaintances tried to warn him away from his ongoing relationship with Lana.

Check out the video below to see what else David addresses and how he will be portrayed in his first episode of 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back.

B90 Strikes Back continues

The format for 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back has been an interesting one, with TLC giving viewers more of the cast that they enjoyed watching so much during Before the 90 Days.

Last week, Stephanie Matto watched some footage of her time on the show with Erika Owens. Stephanie joked with her mom on a couch as they watched segments while drinking wine.

A lot of time has also been spent on Big Ed and Rose, with fans cracking jokes at Ed’s expense and Rose defending herself against getting called a scammer.

Now, David Murphey gets to have his first segments on B90 Strikes Back and it will be very interesting to see how much ribbing he can take from fans on social media.

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.