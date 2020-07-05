B90 Strikes Back: Stephanie Matto watches 90 Day Fiance with her mom, Erika Owens reveals a truth

B90 Strikes Back is ready to feature Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens during a new episode of the show. And it turns out that Stephanie is watching 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 with her mother.

A lot of time during the first two episodes of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off was spent on Big Ed Brown, Rose Vega, Ash Naeck, Avery Warner, Tom Brooks, and Darcey Silva. Yolanda and Williams even got several segments. Now, it’s time for Stephanie and Erika to get more coverage.

Stephanie and Erika on 90 Day Fiance

Ahead of the new episode of B90 Strikes Back, TLC has released a clip that features Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens watching themselves on the small screen.

Stephanie is shown on a couch with her mom as the ladies begin to watch the first episode of 90 Day Fiance that Stephanie appeared on. This is back when she spoke about her illness and then talked about traveling to Australia to meet Erika in person for the first time.

The clip from TLC shares the reactions of three couples from Pillow Talk as they first learn the medical condition that Stephanie has to live with.

Then, the clip features Erika with her first real screentime on B90 Strikes Back, as she speaks about her interactions with Stephanie before they met in person.

“Steph and I really never talked a lot about her illness. We had like a couple of conversations about, you know, her checkups and whatever,” Erika says to the camera. “I guess I assumed it was kind of like a little better, you know?”

This is an important segment for Erika, as it allows her to really address some of the situations that took place during her relationship with Stephanie. That’s something she was unable to do during the reunion show for 90 Day Fiance.

Stephanie regrets not telling her mom the truth

The clip later shifts to when Stephanie first told her mom about traveling to Australia to meet a “friend,” interspersed with Stephanie and her mom watching the show and her trying to explain why she didn’t tell her mom the truth in the first place.

It’s been very interesting to see the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days really getting the chance to express their thoughts and opinions about their season of the show.

With Erika Owens, for instance, it’s definitely allowing her to say things that she hasn’t had the chance to express before this moment and to tell her own truth. For some of the other cast members, it also allows them to explain their actions and respond to the thoughts that fans have expressed on social media.

B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.