B90 Strikes Back: Avery Warner admits she wasn’t attracted to Ash Naeck because of his hair

B90 Strikes Back revealed new footage featuring Avery Warner speaking about when she first met Ash Naeck online. It’s an interesting new chapter in the relationship.

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back is a brand new spin-off from TLC that will feature the cast from Before the 90 Days Season 4. Viewers provided the network such high ratings numbers that TLC brought the cast back for more.

We previously revealed the B90 Strikes Back cast, with people like Avery Warner, Big Ed Brown, Stephanie Matto, and Erika Owens all returning. TLC also teased footage of the show.

Now, B90 Strikes Back has put out a real sneak peek, showcasing some of the topics covered on the show.

It’s going to give viewers a new look at the cast members and some brand new surprises as well.

Avery speaks about Ash in video clip

In the clip below, we get to see some brief segments that will be fleshed out during this season of B90 Strikes Back. In one of them, Avery Warner speaks about her first impressions of Ash Naeck.

“So, I gotta mention first, I was actually not attracted to Ash because of his hair,” says Avery. She continues by saying, “I thought it looked like a porcupine and I was like okay let’s move on from this.”

She goes on to speak about how she later became attracted to him because of his spiritualness.

It all underscores what this show is going to be all about, with the Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast watching the episodes and then weighing in on what took place.

They will address the comments of fans and directly speaking to people who have posted about them frequently on social media.

That’s hinted at in the video below:

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back season premiere

Even though the entire fourth season of Before the 90 Days has already aired — including three Tell All episodes — it seems like there is a lot of ground left to cover regarding the relationships.

It’s the perfect scenario to push out a new self-camera show by TLC, and it is going to slide into the Monday night time slot at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The series premiere of B90 Strikes Back is slated for Monday, June 22. It will air before new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way each week on TLC.

B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.