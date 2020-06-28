B90 Strikes Back: Big Ed gets backhanded compliment, Rose called a scammer

B90 Strikes Back has quickly become another successful 90 Day Fiance spin-off, with millions of TLC viewers tuning in for the first episode last week.

The premise of the show is for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 cast members to watch the last season of the show and react to it. The self-camera footage is intertwined with them reacting to fans commenting on social media.

B90 Strikes Back has become a way for TLC to present another view of the way that things went down for the couples during the extremely well-watched season of Before the 90 Days.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

During the first episode, Big Ed Brown explained more about why he uses mayonnaise in his hair, Avery Warner responded to fans who thought she was crazy, and Yolanda Leak addressed fans who thought it was obvious that she was getting scammed by Williams.

Ahead of a new episode of the show airing on June 29, TLC has released a fun clip for 90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back that is shared below.

B90 Strikes Back: Great Expectations

The new clip starts off with Big Ed heading to the airport to travel to the Philippines. This will be the first time that he gets to meet Rose Vega in person and it means she will also be shown viewing the footage again.

Kalani and Asuelu from Pillow Talk make a quick appearance in the clip to reference the leggings that he has decided will be part of his outfit on the trip.

Big Ed then gets to see a tweet from a 90 Day Fiance fan who — while not approving of Ed’s wardrobe choices — wants Ed to succeed on his mission to find love.

Ed seems pretty happy about reading it, noting “Oh my God can we just stop the phone. That’s one of my first positive comments in a long time.” He’s not wrong.

Later in the clip, Rose reads a comment from a 90 Day Fiance fan who calls her a “foreign scammer” as Ed is shown speaking with his daughter before taking the long flight to the Philippines. Spoiler alert: Rose is not pleased about reading those words.

B90 Strikes Back: Episode 2 highlights

In addition to the storyline about Ed and Rose, TLC has advertised that Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks are back to respond to fans, Avery will watch new footage with her mom, Yolanda speaks more about Williams, and Ash Naeck will “set the record straight.”

There is a lot of ground still left to cover this season on B90 Strikes Back and the fun is just getting started. Make sure to tune in each Monday ahead of new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to find out what the cast says next!

90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.