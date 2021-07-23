Darcey & Stacey viewers comment on a photo collage of Florian’s range of emotion

A collage of Florian Sukaj’s range of emotion (which appears limited) was made and critics roasted him in the comments. Pic credit: TLC

Opinionated Darcey & Stacey viewers roasted Florian Sukaj for the lack of range he has with his emotions after a collage of his different moods was made.

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey is off to a hot start and Florian already had an explosive temper tantrum that got critics talking about him.

The hilarious collage made by a well-known fan page, @90dayharvestusd, was an accurate depiction of Florian’s emotional scale and onlookers weighed in with their points about Florian as well.

Florian Sukaj’s facial expressions were captured in a collage and Darcey & Stacey viewers added their opinions

The collage of Florian’s range of emotion, or lack thereof, perfectly captured what viewers see when they watch him on Darcey & Stacey.

The post has a collection of Florian’s faces when he is, “Happy, Adventurous, Determined, Happiest Day of his life, Excited, Inquisitive, Angry, Horny for Stacey, and In love.”

The banner at the top of the collage read, “Florian is indeed a versatile model.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Fiance Memes (@90dayharvestusd) Viewers of the post gave their merciless opinion of Florian’s appearance and personality.



One person dug deep and referred to Florian’s past cheating by saying, “Ha ha the only time I saw him with a BIG SMILE is went he cheated on Stacey with that girl in the hotel. I almost fell off my seat when I say him smiling and laughing”

Another commenter made a remark about Florian’s expressions when they said, “Looks like he’s low in iron or something that depletes your ability to live.”

Along the same lines someone said, “The happiest day of his life looks like he was told his dog just died.”

While another wrote, “He could def get a role on walking dead.”

Someone trying to play devil’s advocate said, “Is it a cultural thing or he just a grumpy person[?]” but they went on to bash his personality by saying, “He is such a hothead [Stacey] should run.”

Another commenter harped, “Is Stacey only into him for his body? He has the personality of an old crusty sponge. Oh, he should also be in anger management.”

Florian Sukaj’s temper flare up was scary during the premiere episode of Darcey & Stacey

During a photoshoot where Florian was being coached by Stacey, he snapped at her in a very inappropriate way for her smothering approach. He specifically told Stacey, “Shut your f***ing mouth! I’m serious.”

Stacey was very alarmed by the way he spoke to her, and told him not to talk to her like that, but he didn’t listen in that moment.

In a private interview later Florian acknowledged that it’s not okay to talk to her like that, but said that his temper flares up.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.