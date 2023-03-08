Darcey & Stacey viewers call Georgi Rusev out for trying to look like Jesse Meester

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, viewers saw Darcey Silva come face to face with her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev, for the first time since they broke up.

Darcey came in hot to the meeting and quickly grew frustrated and annoyed by Georgi’s approach toward her, and the reconnection to mend fences ended in a big blowup with Darcey storming off.

What stood out for viewers, though, was how much Georgi’s physical appearance has changed and how he now looks like Darcey’s ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester.

Georgi was on Seasons 1-3 of Darcey & Stacey, and fans got to know the Bulgarian masseuse as having long dark hair and a simple dressing style.

He showed up on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey with his hair cut short and long blonde hair on top and in front of his head that he styled to sweep to the side. His new ‘do was accompanied by a more Miami-style look, complete with an unbuttoned collared shirt.

Darcey was dating Jesse on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and viewers got familiar with his style from then on, and many think Georgi is trying to emulate Jesse.

TLC and 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram pages made a joint post sharing a clip of Darcey and Georgi’s wayward interaction, and viewers landed in the comments to make note of the similarity.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Georgi Rusev is trying to look like Jesse Meester

Jesse’s style has always remained generally the same with his hair and outfit choices, and the way Georgi looks now, with the hairstyle and manner of dressing, is similar to Jesse’s.

The comments section of the video clip post had several people from the Darcey & Stacey audience make popular comments about Georgi looking like Jesse.

One viewer remarked, “Is he channeling his inner Jessie 😂😮.”

Another stated, “Georgie looks like Jesse with his hair like that.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers shared their opinions. Pic credit: @TLC/@90dayfiance/Instagram

When Georgi cut his hair in April 2022, he got positive feedback on the new look, and fans did not compare him to Jesse then.

After storming out of the meeting with Georgi, her twin sister Stacey Silva and Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, Georgi went outside to continue confronting Darcey.

Georgi professed his love for Darcey, and Darcey reiterated that she wanted him to get away from her.

At one point, Georgi took Darcey by the hands, but she was adamant that they had nothing left between them before getting in her rideshare and leaving.

Darcey was mad at Georgi for everything that went wrong in their relationship and how much of herself she gave to it while feeling the effort wasn’t reciprocated.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.