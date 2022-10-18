Darcey & Stacey: Georgi Rusev flexes new look in matching teal suit

Georgi Rusev stunted in a teal suit with styled hair at an Octoberfest event. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi Rusev, the on-and-off-again boyfriend/fiance of 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva, debuted a new look to fans.

The Bulgarian model was celebrating Octoberfest at an event in New York City and took the opportunity to stand out.

Georgi wore a leather-looking teal suit jacket with matching pants as he posed with one hand in his pocket and one hand in front of him, making a fist.

Under the suit jacket, Georgi went casual with a white tee and brought the outfit together with white loafers.

A watch could be seen on one wrist as he stood in front of a display of Tecate and Modelo beer cans.

Georgi’s hair may have been the focal point of the post because he tagged his hairstylist. His hair was dyed blonde on the top and slicked back while shaved on the sides.

Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva’s relationship

Darcey & Stacey viewers met Georgi on Season 1 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff after he and Darcey started a relationship after meeting in Miami.

Georgi moved from Washington DC to Darcey’s hometown in Connecticut during the pandemic. Darcey left her kids with her dad and moved into an apartment with Georgi.

The pair got engaged only to break up a short time later. They rekindled their romance and went to a therapy session together where they realized they had no trust or respect in their relationship.

Despite the red flags, Georgi proposed to Darcey again on Season 3 in front of her daughters and she accepted.

However, by the time of the Tell All, Darcey and Georgi’s issues were ever apparent with Georgi refusing to even attend the Tell All.

Furthermore, when the Tell All was airing, Darcey revealed that she and Georgi had called it quits again.

Darcey’s friends and family never liked Georgi

The number one critique of Georgi from Darcey’s friends and family was that they thought he was using Darcey for her money and clout.

Darcey’s daughters and sister Stacey Silva evidenced that by pointing out that Darcey bought her own engagement ring.

It was also a point of contention that Darcey bought all of Georgi’s nice designer clothes and would pay the bill for dinner and their living spaces.

In any case, Darcey largely ignored the warning of those closest to her but she would bring up the concerns to Georgi on occasion and it would almost always result in a fight.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.