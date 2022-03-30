Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev chops off his signature long hair– check out his new look

Georgi Rusev has a new hairstyle. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev has a hot new hairstyle and people are loving it.

Following his breakup with Darcey Silva, it seems Georgi wanted a fresh start and he’s doing that by changing up his look and saying goodbye to his signature long hair.

Since first appearing on the show, viewers have commented on Georgi’s hair. However, whether you loved it or hated it, the long hair was a memorable feature of the Bulgarian native.

Georgi Rusev chops off his signature long hair

The Darcey & Stacey star stunned his followers when he shared a video of his new haircut because his long brown hair is all gone now.

Georgi posted the clip on his Instagram Story with the big reveal and it shows that he now has a tapered cut. In the video, Georgi seemed very happy with his new hairdo as he smiled and ran his hands through his much shorter hair in the video.

Following his split from Darcey Silva, Georgi is now more than ready to hit the dating scene again, judging by this fresh new style.

“The best hairstyle by only the best celebrity hairstylist,” wrote Georgi, who tagged the stylist and the hair salon responsible for his new do.

The stylist, Danny Jelaca, also shared a clip of Georgi’s transformation on his Instagram page. The video showed how Danny took the reality TV personality from his long brown hair to his new tapered cut with grey highlights on top.

People are loving Georgi Rusev’s short haircut

The Darcey & Stacey star is getting rave reviews for the new cut after the video was reposted on social media.

Instagram user @90daythemelanatedway shared the clip of Georgi showing off his short haircut and based on the comments, the new hairstyle is a hit!

The compliments kept rolling in, with many people commenting on how handsome the TLC star looks with short hair.

“Wow I didn’t recognize him until I read the caption!,” wrote one Instagram user who noted that even Darcey Silva might find herself staring at her ex-fiance.

“Whoa, he looks so different. He looks even cuter with the new do,” added another commenter.

Someone else also remarked, “Omg, who knew you were so damn handsome? You were always good looking but this takes it to a whole new level.”

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

The new haircut is not the only change that Georgi has had done recently. You probably noticed his pearly whites in the video as well.

Georgi now has a new smile thanks to what seems to be porcelain veneers which he showed off in another Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

“I love my new smile. Thank you,” wrote Georgi who also tagged the cosmetic dentist responsible for his beautiful new teeth.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.