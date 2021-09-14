Darcey & Stacey viewers are losing it over Stacey’s flying hair extensions

Stacey Silva’s run-away hair extensions made fans lose it on social media. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins had a wild outing on a yacht they chartered in Bodrum, Turkey. During the sailing, Darcey and Stacey were doing things like saying goodbye to their breasts ahead of their plastic surgeries, and they also flashed their nether regions to the ocean.

In the process of the galavanting, the producer let Stacey know that some of her hair flew away, to which Stacey exclaimed, “My extensions!” That’s when many Darcey & Stacey fans spit out their drinks.

Viewers then took to social media to share their shock and throw shade.

Darcey & Stacey viewers lost it over Stacey Silva’s run-away hair extensions

Fans and critics of the Silva twins thought Stacey’s flying hair extensions were television gold.

Earlier in the season, viewers saw what the twins’ hair looked like naturally, and then all the work that went into getting their hair dyed and extensions in, so watching Stacey’s hair fly away was a funny experience.

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a photo of the chaotic scene with the caption, “I can’t (laughing/crying face emojis).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers thought Stacey’s hair extension faux pas was on-brand for the Silva twins and commented on the extensions themselves.

One person remarked about what they found to be the funniest part of the ordeal. They said, “And the producer says it so calm too lol he’s probably used to this s**t by now lol.”

Another person said they died laughing, while another called Darcey and Stacey a mess.

A comment was made by a critic about the quality of Stacey’s hair extensions. They noted, “No big loss! Those extensions need to be replaced with some good ones.”

There was a fan who tried to see the bright side of the situation when they said, “At least they keep each other entertained. Sisterly love.”

Another critic had harsh words for the Silva twins when they remarked, “They hit rock bottom train wreck in this episode.”

Stacey’s fans and critics talked about her run-away hair extension. Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram.

Stacey Silva’s hair extensions can’t stay out of the news

Stacey’s hair extensions sent the 90 Day Fiance worlds abuzz earlier this season when the base of her hair extension could be seen when she was consoling Darcey during one of her meltdowns.

Many Darcey & Stacey viewers thought her exposed extension was ratchet then, and this latest incident only adds to their growing impression.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.