Darcey & Stacey Pillow Talk cast has a lot to say about Stacey and Florian’s relationship

Fans believe Florian needs and change in attitude after speaking rudely to Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk followers are not thrilled with the state of Stacey and Florian’s relationship. Some feel that the foreigner is not kind to his wife and that the blonde should put her foot down.

The first view of the couple after self-isolation showed Florian and Stacey taking part in a photo shoot. But Stacey was very domineering and, at times, stole the limelight.

The Pillow Talk cast has opinions

Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier are fan favorites on Pillow Talk. As they drank their champagne, Kenneth hit a spot on comparison between Stacey and a stage mom. As he mimicked the twin, he parodied, “Come on, come on, work it work it!”

Emma Jayne Brooks bluntly asked, “How could you be happily married when you slept with somebody else, leaving her brother, Tom Brooks, at a loss for words. The Nottingham native added, “You don’t know if it went in or not.”

Keep in mind that Tom met Florian in Albania when he was still dating Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Even Kalani and Kolini Faagata felt like Stacey acted like her husband’s mother as they giggled over cocktails. The sisters even mocked his choice of outfit as they put on a pretty spot-on English Cockney accent.

Florian Sukaj was very rude

90 Day Fiance fans immediately took to Instagram via @90daysfianceclip to share their opinions on how badly Florian reacted to his pushy wife. Florian told Stacey multiple times to be quiet and cursed at her.

One follower wrote, “I’m surprised it took him so long to say that the way she was acting. Ridiculous.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “I would never let my partner speak to me in that way. She would be single instantly after this. Wth.” In the end, Stacey asked if there was a code word that her husband could use instead of shouting profanity at her.

Florian cheated on Stacey

During the first season of Darcey and Stacey, Florian revealed that he had been unfaithful right before their wedding. At the time, there was a video that showed the Albanian in bed with another woman.

Toward the end of the season, Stacey confronted her husband, telling him her heart hurt after seeing the exclusive clip. In the October 2020 episode, Florian stated that he just kissed the mystery woman, saying, “Kiss her a little bit. … Kiss her, I don’t feel any passion. I don’t feel nothing important. I don’t feel any love. I just love you.”

Pic credit: @90daysfianceclip

90 Day Fiance fans will recall that the duo said “I do” in April 2020 after being engaged for five long years. The infidelity was a pause for concern, but Stacey still forged on with her dream of a happily ever after.

Wedded bliss

But the second season of Darcey and Stacey have shown that the two have come a long way and bonded. The first episode showed them in total wedded bliss.

Pic credit: @90daysfianceclip/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey viewers can’t help but wonder if Stacey is trying to outshine her twin sister, Darcey. While the two are super close, it feels, at times, that they are competing to be the sister with the best love story.

Hopefully, Florian has learned from his rude ways for Stacey’s sake and will only improve on himself from here on out.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.