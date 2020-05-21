Darcey Silva’s 15-year-old daughter speaks out after being bullied by 90 Day Fiance fans

Darcey Silva knows that it’s hard being a reality TV personality, but now her daughter is suffering from the effects of her mom’s notoriety.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day’s star is one of the most prominent cast members on the show, and for two seasons we’ve seen her trying to find love and failing terribly.

While the men that Darcey chooses to date are questionable, to say the least, some viewers also think she should take responsibility for her role in her dysfunctional relationships.

The 45-year-old Connecticut native has many supportive fans, but she also gets a lot of hate on social media.

Darcey shows off her daughters on Instagram

The mom of two is quarantined with her daughters at home, and she constantly posts cute videos of them dancing and showing off their moves on Tik Tok.

For the most part, the comments have been sweet, but they get a lot of hateful comments as well.

However, one post, in particular, seemed to have sparked more negative feedback than usual.

The video, which Darcey posted a week ago, shows the reality star’s 15-year old daughter, Aniko, in a Tik Tok video miming the words to a song.

Despite the innocent video, it sparked outrage nonetheless–so much in fact that Aniko had to speak out.

Darcey’s daughter sends a message to the bullies

The teenager apparently saw the hurtful comments being made about her and decided to add a message for the haters.

In a long post, which was screenshot and shared on IG by user @90day_fiance_gossip, Aniko wrote in part:

“As I’ve been scrolling through the comment section of this post, it’s been coming to my attention that im being brutally hated on by many. as i do not understand why, because i filmed a simple tiktok to a completely appropriate song, wearing little to no makeup and doing nothing to ‘put myself out there’ inappropriately.”

She continued, “it just makes me so upset at the end of the day i am still getting attacked. also the fact that i am getting attacked by GROWN ADULTS.”

Aniko also had a message for the haters in question, saying, “I am 15 years old. I am a teenager growing and learning everyday and have an overflow of daily emotions. Just because my mother may have a slight following, that does not give you the SLIGHTEST right for my mom’s platform to be negative and a place you can hate on.”

Aniko also has a slight following of her own with over 25,000 followers on Instagram and over 19,000 on the popular Tik Tok platform.

The teen does not post any Tik Tok videos on her Instagram page, but mom Darcey Silva constantly shares them on her personal IG.

Darcey has since deactivated the comments section on Instagram posts with her daughters.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.