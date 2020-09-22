Darcey Silva shared daughter Aniko’s TikTok asking ‘Do you think you can hurt our feelings?’

Darcey Silva and her girls are having a grand time on TikTok and the haters need to just deal with it.

As you know, the Darcey & Stacey star has been receiving hate since her first stint on reality TV.

She gets a lot of backlash for her relationships and viewers have seen her try and fail at love multiple times on 90 Day Fiance.

Now, Darcey and her family are on their own reality show on TLC, and, as you know, being on TV comes with criticism and hate.

The pint-sized blonde doesn’t always respond to the negative comments constantly spewed at her.

However, it seems Darcey and her daughters Aniko and Aspen have been getting bashed for their TikTok videos and they have a message for the haters.

Darcey and her girls respond to bullies

Darcey has clearly learned how to develop thick skin after years of being on TLC.

And it seems that she has shared the secret with her daughters, who are now in the limelight as well.

Recently, the reality TV personality shared a message on Instagram which was taken from her daughter Aniko’s TikTok page.

The video shows Darcey and her girls having fun, but they plastered a message on the screen for the haters.

It reads, “do you think you can hurt our feelings? us and our mom were on 90 day fiance for 4 seasons.”

Aniko has spoken out after being bullied online

This is not the first time that Darcey’s girls have had to confront trolls on social media.

A few months ago, Aspen spoke out on Instagram after getting a lot of backlash for her TikTok videos that are often posted on her mom’s Instagram page.

The teenager shared a lengthy message calling out social media users for their nasty comments.

“As I’ve been scrolling through the comment section of this post, it’s been coming to my attention that I’m being brutally hated on by many,” she wrote. “I do not understand why, because I filmed a simple tiktok to a completely appropriate song, wearing little to no makeup and doing nothing to put myself out there’ inappropriately.”

Aniko continued, “It just makes me so upset at the end of the day I am still getting attacked. also the fact that I am getting attacked by GROWN ADULTS.”

“I am 15 years old. I am a teenager growing and learning everyday and have an overflow of daily emotions. Just because my mother may have a slight following, that does not give you the SLIGHTEST right for my mom’s platform to be negative and a place you can hate on.”

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.