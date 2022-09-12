Darcey Silva models false eyelashes and is keeping her ‘eyes on the prize’

Darcey Silva modeled her signature brand’s eyelashes. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has become well known in the 90 Day Fiance franchise not only for her dramatic and vibrant personality but also for her appearance.

The 47-year-old mother of two loves to promote her and her twin sister Stacey Silva’s brand House of 11 with shameless filtered pictures, as was the case recently.

In a professional photoshoot, Darcey modeled House of 11 eyelashes as part of the brand’s beauty collection.

Darcey and Stacey have been known to have wild and over-the-top eyelashes, and it looks like their love of extravagant lashes has crossed over to their brand.

Darcey shared a video to her Instagram page that was heavily filtered and showed her in an orange oversized hoodie modeling in different poses with the eyelashes that were in their packaging.

The photo featured Darcey with her now-signature bleach blonde hair and what looked like a full face of makeup. In the caption, she wrote, “Hof11 BEAUTY editoral shoot! Keeping our eyes on the prize! ❤️👯‍♀️.”

Darcey Silva has had a lot of work done

When Darcey was on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days, viewers watched her get Botox and other non-invasive procedures with Stacey.

However, when Season 2 of their hit spinoff Darcey & Stacey aired, viewers found out that one of their major storylines was going to be their plastic surgery journey in Turkey. The Silva twins strive to look as similar as possible, so they always get the exact same work done.

While in Turkey, Darcey and Stacey got lip lifts, Barbie noses, fox eyes, cheek lifts, 360 lipo, and breast augmentations.

Since then, the Silva twins have gotten touch-ups of different kinds as well as other cosmetic work in Miami and New York and tend to always share the procedures they have done on social media.

Darcey Silva’s love life

Before the 90 Days, viewers watched Darcey struggle in love with Jesse Meester followed by Tom Brooks on the popular 90 Day spinoff. Both men have become franchise stars of their own, while Darcey has done her best to move on from them and continue to find love.

In Seasons 1-3 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers have watched Darcey’s tumultuous relationship with Georgi Rusev play out.

While their breakup was announced by Darcey as the Season Tell All was airing, the pair appear to be back together based on their social media activity.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.