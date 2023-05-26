Darcey Silva is headed to Dubai but gets backlash for her skimpy attire

Darcey Silva didn’t get her body poked, prodded, and carved by her plastic surgeon to not show off the results of his handiwork.

However, she’ll have to toss out those plunging crop tops and skintight pants as she gets ready for a trip to Dubai.

Darcey might need to just go shopping because it’s doubtful that anything in her current wardrobe would be appropriate for the conservative country.

Dont, get me wrong, Dubai is a modern cosmopolitan city, but even for the US, Darcey’s outfits are risque–to say the least.

Let’s hope the 48-year-old has read the comments regarding her scantily clad photo because while some critics were harsh in their delivery, they were not wrong.

The last thing we want to hear is that the Darcey & Stacey star got arrested for indecent exposure, but with that outfit, it’s a high possibility.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva rocks a skimpy ensemble for her trip to Dubai

Darcey shared a recent post on Instagram showing off her tiny waist and a lot more in a plunging crop top while rocking bright red lips.

However, there was another reason why people were intrigued by the post.

By now, we’re used to seeing the TLC personality in her itsy bitsy outfits, but her caption had us doing a double take.

“See you soon in Dubai baby! ❤️💋” she wrote.

After she revealed that she was headed to Dubai, our first thought was, “Not in that outfit you’re not!”

Darcey’s critics were thinking the same and advised her in the comments that her dressing style was not very respectful and could get her in trouble.

“Girl, you can’t show all that skin in Dubai or else you might get arrested,” said one commenter.

Another person added, “YOU MIGHTY GO TO JAIL THERE DRESSING LIKE A PROST….”

Someone else said, “She’ll learn once she walks inside that building she’s going to have to change her shirt.”

“Dressing like that in Dubai is disrespectful,” reasoned one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“They not really gonna entertain this foolishness over there lol be safe 🙏🧕,” wrote someone else.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Is Darcey Silva going to Dubai for more plastic surgery?

Darcey didn’t reveal the purpose of her trip to Dubai, whether it’s for business, fun, or something else.

However, because the mom of two is known for doing her surgeries outside of the US, some people assumed that she was flying out for another cosmetic procedure.

“Dubai 😮.. what’s the name of the clinic ?” someone questioned.

Another Instagram user responded, “I’ll bet my last dollar she’s there to get more surgery. If her breasts and lips get any bigger, they will explode.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“More Botched surgeries to come 🤮,” said someone else.

For now, that’s all just speculation, but we’ll find out the reason for Darcey’s trip soon enough.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.