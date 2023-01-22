90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva wears belly-baring designer outfit for island cruise with sister Stacey

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva are having the time of their lives while on a short cruise together.

Darcey has been keeping her followers updated since she boarded a large cruise ship clad in a head-to-toe designer ensemble.

Darcey opted for comfort and style in a Gucci crop top with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The black and gray top had the designer logo on the front, with a solid black color on the sides.

She paired that with matching leggings and tan Gucci platform sandals and added a black suede handbag from the designer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The TLC personality accessorized the outfit with a layered necklace and a pair of oversized sunglasses, and she styled her blonde hair in a high ponytail with a side-swept bang.

In the photo posted on her Instagram Story, Darcey stood on the deck with her arms stretched out on the railing with a gorgeous sunset as her backdrop.

Pic credit: @staceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva enjoy an island cruise

We’re likely going to see a lot more from the Darcey & Stacey stars in the coming days as they enjoy their island getaway.

In snaps shared on both of their Instagram Stories, the twins tagged Margaritaville at Sea. The company offers a three-day/two-night cruise from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

However, Darcey and Stacey are not the only ones enjoying the getaway. Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, is with them as well.

Stacey posted a cute snap with her husband while seemingly still on the dock.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

The couple had big smiles on their faces, with Stacey in a plunging gray bodysuit, a pair of dark sunglasses, and a white cap with her company logo, House of Eleven. Meanwhile, Florian opted for a plain white t-shirt.

This could serve as a mini honeymoon for the pair, who had a second wedding a few months ago. They initially tied the knot without their family and friends due to the pandemic but later decided on a grand affair with all their loved ones present.

While this is a romantic getaway for Stacey and Florian, it’s not the same for Darcey, who is single again after her engagement to Georgi Rusev ended.

However, we’ll see the newly single reality TV star on a quest to find Mr. Right when Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres in a few days.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva promotes Flat Tummy Co

The Darcey & Stacey star uses her large social media following to promote different brands, one being Flat Tummy Co.

She posted a video on Instagram endorsing the brand and noted that she plans to incorporate the gummies as a staple in her daily routine. Darcey also expressed all the benefits she’s experienced since taking the gummies.

“Not only did they boost my energy on the daily, but helped curb my appetite, and help with digestion… plus they are tasty AF,” said Darcey, who later urged her followers to try the products adding, “I suggest grabbing a bottle or two at get.flattummyco.com/shop.”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.