Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Dubai shopping spree was all shimmer and bling

Darcey and Stacey Silva are living it up in Dubai, and the glamorous country is the perfect fit for the dynamic duo.

The sisters have already racked up their credit cards with a fabulous shopping spree as they tried on fancy outfits for an upcoming event.

They have been teasing this Dubai trip for a few weeks, and they did a lot to prepare for the adventure.

Unsurprisingly, the TLC stars paid a visit or two to their favorite med spa to get perfect before the trip.

We’ve seen clips and videos of Darcey and Stacey getting their latest procedures done to get Dubai ready.

It’s hard to keep up with all the procedures that these two have done this year alone, but this month, they visited a medical spa in Miami for nonsurgical facelifts.

Before that, they visited a beauty salon for lash extensions and to get work done on their brows, and it was all in anticipation of their Dubai visit.

Darcey and Stacey rock blinged-out gowns during a shopping spree in Dubai

Darcey and Stacey have been updating their Instagram followers on everything since they touched down in Dubai, and the first thing on the list was shopping.

Darcey shared a recent post on her Instagram Story during a shopping trip at a store in Dubai.

The twins are in the country to attend Dubai Fashion Week, so of course, they had to find the perfect outfits for the occasion.

By the way, despite constantly getting criticism for their skimpy outfits, let’s give the women credit for the gorgeous kaftans they rocked in the middle eastern country.

Anyway, the video showed Darcey clad in a black and white kaftan as she filtered through the racks of shimmery gowns and eventfully picked out one that caught her eye.

Stacey also had her moment in the video as she rocked a leopard print Kaftan and picked out the silver outfit she wanted to try.

Darcey and Stacey are headed to Dubai Fashion Week

We finally know why the 90 Day Fiance stars are in Dubai and why they needed the blinged-out dresses. The women are there for fashion week, and they wanted to stand out at the event.

“So excited to be here in Dubai, we’re getting ready for Dubai Fashion Week,” said Darcey in the clip as they revealed they have “VIP tickets to go to an amazing fashion show.”

The twins then picked out some pieces to try on.

Stacey chose a floor-length dress covered from top to bottom in sequins and a matching cape. Darcey opted to try on a high-low dress that hugged her body and had lots of bling.

We can’t wait to see the twins dressed up in their stunning gowns for the event.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.