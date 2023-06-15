Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘Dubai ready’ with new looks — See their latest procedures

It was another day, another beauty bar for the Silva twins, who were gearing up for their trip to Dubai.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are all about looking their best at all times, especially when they have a special event planned.

Ahead of their trip to Dubai, the TLC stars paid a visit to one of their favorite beauty salons, The Dash Bar, in Miami, Florida.

Darcey and Stacey shared some videos and photos to their respective Instagram Story feeds, showing off the most recent procedures they had done, including laminating their brows and getting eyelash extensions.

Darcey began her footage with an up-close selfie, showing off the results of her work. The 48-year-old reality TV star sported thicker, darker brows and lush lashes after her appointment.

She tagged The Dash Bar’s Instagram handle as she struck a pose, wearing her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves and puckering her lips for a serious selfie.

“Getting Dubai ready!” Darcey captioned one of her photos, depicting herself wearing a protective towel clipped around her neck.

As she batted her eyelashes at the camera, Darcey kept a serious expression on her face as she showed off the final results in a video.

It only makes sense that Darcey’s twin, Stacey, underwent an identical set of services. Stacey shared a selfie as her brows were undergoing their lamination process.

Brow lamination is essentially a perm for the eyebrows to enhance their shape, setting them in an upward direction and giving them the appearance of being brushed up and more straight.

The sisters also had their brows tinted, giving them a darker appearance. Stacey noted in her Story video that she has vitiligo on one of her eyes, one side of her forehead, and in one of her eyebrows, where the hair is white instead of brown like the rest of her brows.

She explained that having her brows tinted would even out their color and make them look more symmetrical.

In another video, Stacey showed off her natural lashes before getting extensions while Darcey modeled the finished product. The ladies also got stiletto manicures, with Stacey opting for silver accents and Darcey going with gold.

After having all of their treatments performed, the Silva sisters shared footage as they arrived in Dubai at Raffles The Palm Dubai beach resort.

Darcey and Stacey captured footage of the exquisite resort with its crystal chandeliers, two-story lobby, palm trees, and five-star dining.

“I made it to Dubai, guys!” Darcey told her followers. “So excited to be here. I love the energy. It’s so beautiful. And I can’t wait – this is gonna be an epic trip. Love you guys!”

Darcey and Stacey are multi-faceted businesswomen

While the Silva twins aren’t pampering themselves or traveling the world, they stay busy with several business ventures. In addition to their clothing and home goods brand, House of Eleven, Darcey and Stacey are also social media influencers and co-owners of their production company, Eleventh Entertainment.

Darcey and Stacey also offer personalized videos on Cameo.com, where a customized message from Darcey costs $49, and one from Stacey and her husband, Florian Sukaj, will run their fans $50.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.