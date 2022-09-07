Darcey and Stacey Silva pose in glamorous black dresses

Darcey and Stacey Silva shared a black dress photo with Darcey & Stacey fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva recently glammed it up in black dresses to flex for fans.

Darcey shared the photo of her, Stacey, and another woman she tagged, posing in front of a sign that said “Mila,” which is a restaurant and rooftop lounge in Miami, Florida.

Stacey was on the right side of the photo and wore her bleach blonde hair down while accessorizing with a silver bling watch and black bag. Her dress was floor-length, black, and haltered as she posed with a smile on her face and red lips without visible shoes.

Darcey was on the left side of the photo and styled her blonde hair up in a high ponytail as she wore a calf-length scoop-neck black dress. The dress had a belted waist that Darcey paired with silver heels and a sparkly gray handbag.

Their friend, whom Darcey tagged as @ginadinap, wore a poofy-sleeve thigh-length black dress with a white bag and pink and white heels.

Darcey even tagged herself in her Instagram Story, which she shared with her 1.2 million followers and posted without a caption.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Stacey Silva’s current relationship with Florian Sukaj

Back in April 2022, Stacey shared a throwback photo of her and her now-husband Florian Sukaj, for their seventh anniversary together. The photo was of them kissing back in 2015.

Now 47-year-old Stacey has a 15-year age gap with her Florian, and they struggled on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey over wanting to have children together but Stacey not being fertile enough at her age.

Based on their social media activity, Stacey and Florian appear to still be going strong.

Darcey Silva has a checkered dating history

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Darcey flounder in two relationships on Seasons 1-3 of the hit spinoff with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

On Seasons 1-3 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey kept an on-and-off-again relationship with Georgi Rusev. The pair have already gone through two proposals and engagement cancelations.

Based on Darcey and Georgi’s social media activity, it looks like they may be back together because of their flirtatious interactions. However, there is no proof that they are back in each other’s lives, although they both appear to spend a lot of time in Miami.

In any case, Darcey has two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, with her ex-husband.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.