Stacey Silva shares throwback photo with Florian Sukaj for their anniversary

90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj as a couple back during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when Darcey Silva was with Tom Brooks. Now, they are celebrating their seventh anniversary and treated fans to a throwback photo of them from 2015.

47-year-old Stacey and 32-year-old Florian have a 15-year age difference which has proved to be difficult for them at times.

There was one transgression that proved to almost separate Stacey and Florian after proof came out on Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey that Florian had relations with another woman named Shanti.

Regardless of the hardships they’ve faced, their love has shown through in all three seasons of Darcey & Stacey.

Stacey Silva celebrated her and Florian Sukaj’s anniversary with a throwback picture

Stacey let Darcey & Stacey viewers know that it was her and Florian’s anniversary by posting a throwback picture on her Instagram page.

The photo was of Stacey and Florian kissing on a couch while holding hands.

In the caption, Stacey wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love.”

Stacey gave more context to the photo with a comment on her post saying, “Thank you this photo was of us from 2015 in Albania (heart emojis) still going strong.”

Things got even cuter when Florian commented, “My baby bear love you (heart emojis).”

To which Stacey replied, “love you bubu bear ()bear and heart emojis).”

It is unlikely that Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj will be able to conceive a baby together

One of the main storylines of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey was Stacey and Florian’s quest to try and have a baby.

They had been trying their entire relationship and Florian wanted to conceive the natural way but Stacey insisted on seeing a fertility doctor together.

It was discovered that Stacey had little to no viable eggs left and that it would be near-impossible for her to conceive.

Stacey has two teenage sons of her own already but feared that Florian would inevitably want a child of his own and she wouldn’t be able to give him one.

Florian assured Stacey that he was happy to be with her whatever that meant or didn’t mean. The topic of children was not brought up during Season 3 and the couple said they have tabled that discussion in their lives.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.