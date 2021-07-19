Darcey and Stacey Silva open up about their new look and all the work that went into it

Darcey and Stacey Silva are opening up about their plastic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva are revealing that they had a spiritual awakening after going to Turkey to follow their plastic surgery dreams. The second season of Darcey & Stacey is getting ready to hit the airwaves, and fans are looking forward to seeing the Silva’s 2.0.

The TLC personalities spoke to ET about their most recent trip to Turkey, where they underwent a total face and body makeover, calling it a “transformation.”

Both Darcey and Stacey have always been open about their choices when it comes to beauty. Fans will be getting an in-depth look into their new appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The twins went under the knife, again

According to the Darcey & Stacey stars, they are “getting a twin transformation.” The procedures included a breast reduction, lip lift, new veneers, and a “Barbie nose.”

The Silva twins told the outlet that they “wanted everything lifted up on our bodies.” Darcey shared that “Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist.”

According to the sisters, “Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.” Stacey added that both did a lot of groundwork to find the right doctors for the transformation.

Stacey and Darcey expressed that they were thrilled with their choice and with their results after healing. The pair has had surgeries in Beverly Hills and Miami, but Turkey evidently took the prize for best overall experience.

According to the Darcey & Stacey stars, they have become closer, if that is even possible. Darcey noted, “We’re the better versions of ourselves, that’s how I feel, but it starts from within.”

The Silva twins went on a “spiritual” journey

Turkey was a turning point for both Darcey and Stacey, who revealed they “felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed. And I would never take that situation or journey back.” With both agreeing, it was the best thing they ever did for themselves.

TLC fans were relieved to hear that “It was like a spiritual journey.” And the twins have no intention of letting any negative comments get to them. Both feel it is essential to be open about their procedures as it is better than hiding it.

Though, for Stacey and Darcey, it is hard to hide anything from their fans since they are constantly posting updates on social media.

TLC viewers have always gravitated towards the Silva twins’ self-loving attitude. The new season of Darcey & Stacey is expected to give viewers a “wow” factor. Viewers will be able to see the twins’ entire trip to Turkey.

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.