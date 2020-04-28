Danny Padilla on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has viewers split on him and Bekah

Danny Padilla is on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and he’s ready to make music with a sweet woman.

However, things didn’t exactly have that sweet touch in the hot tub when he was hanging out with Bekah during Episode 3.

In fact, some fans thought it was a super awkward scene. It was especially awkward because the two had to couple up and see if they could perform together or go home.

As the episode was airing, fans took to Twitter to talk about Danny, because he suddenly became a hot topic.

As it turns out, fans can’t decide what to make of Danny.

Danny Padilla has viewers split

On Twitter, Danny Padilla definitely had supporters who believed that his connection with Bekah was legit. They thought that the two made a great couple and that their connection was real.

Okay I think Danny and Bekah are also legit. Everyone else is a pain in my ass until further notice #ListenToYourHeart — Nic (@nickelmonster) April 28, 2020

brandon is trash

stan danny and bekah

that is all#LTYH #TheBachelorLTYH #ListenToYourHeart — reba (@rebacomer) April 28, 2020

But there were just as many viewers who thought that Bekah was sending all the wrong signals to Danny and he wasn’t picking up on them.

Bekah to Danny in the hot tip ☠️ #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/Vsacn9dYaT — Caffeine Hangover Podcast (@cafhangoverpod) April 28, 2020

And lastly, there were the people who were convinced that Danny wasn’t even into women. In fact, they believed that he would probably be happier if he could couple up with one of the guys on the show.

My gaydar is going up with Danny. #ListenToYourHeart — Josephine (@notmyname02) April 28, 2020

I’m picking up on a vibe from Danny.. #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/AbbKEYp0lF — Kristin Taylor (@ktaylor1930) April 28, 2020

In Danny’s defense, he was trying to get to know Bekah better on their date, so he wasn’t about to jump on her. Perhaps him taking his time with her to show her some respect was sending off the wrong vibe to viewers.

Danny Padilla isn’t the only one with drama on the show

Even though Danny’s behavior on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart was a topic on Twitter tonight, he certainly isn’t’ the only one who has people talking. In fact, there are several contestants who have made headlines.

Just last week, it was the newcomer who rocked the headlines. Natascha Bessez’s kissing has already been mocked by fans, as she looked like she was literally swallowing Ryan’s face. Her kissing was compared to a mother bird feeding her young.

We also reported on Savannah last week, who has been the focus of Brandon and Gabe. Savannah reportedly had a boyfriend while filming the show, but it’s questionable whether that comes out during the show or if it was discovered afterward.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.