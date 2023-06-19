Danielle Cabral follows in Melissa Gorga’s footsteps as she cashes in on RHONJ merchandise

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral is following in the footsteps of her business-savvy castmate Melissa Gorga.

Danielle is now selling Housewives merchandise on her website emblazoned with a comment she made at the reunion.

The newbie had a good season, and the streets are saying that she was a great addition to the show.

However, no one knows what will happen for Season 14 as fans continue to air their frustration about the toxicity of the franchise.

With that being said, it makes sense for Danielle to cash in on her reality TV fame while she still can.

It’s highly doubtful that the mom of two will be axed after her first season. However, in a strange twist, Danielle recently confessed that there is a possibility that even if she was asked back, she could say no.

Danielle Cabral is cashing in on RHONJ merchandise

Danielle has taken a page out of Melissa Gorga’s book by selling RHONJ merch, although she’s giving the credit to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s “Send it to Darrel” merchandise covered the down payment on her recent home.

That’s why, coming off the RHONJ reunion, Danielle quickly got her merchandise people to whip up a design, and it’s now being sold on her website.

The Boujie Mama commented on the reunion about wanting to go to Shake Shack as Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were in the midst of their intense argument.

Now Danielle has long-sleeved hoodies on her website with “I’m thinking of shake shack by Boujie Mama” written on the front.

The hoodies are available in one style and two colors, black and beige in sizes ranging from small to 3XL.

The small to XL sizes retail for 45 dollars, while 2Xl and 3XL hoodies cost 50 bucks.

Danielle Cabral advertising new merch on Instagram. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Danielle Cabral says she’s taking a cue from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent

The Bravo Housewives also announced the new merchandise on her Instagram page and posted photos of the hoodies.

“NEW Boujie Mama Merch! Took a page out of my girl @lalakent boss a$s book. How’d I do B?” she wrote in the caption. “It’s my first time ever dropping personal merch, so don’t try and be mean in the comments by comparing me to anyone. We’re all winners ❤️”

She also noted that there was more merch to come.

Melissa Gorga has also been cashing in on her now-infamous catchphrase to Teresa at the reunion.

Her sweatshirt and hoodies, which are now sold out, had the phrase “I know you hate me but just try and control yourself,” and they retailed for $55.

Meanwhile, will you be buying Danielle’s Shake Shack hoodies?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.