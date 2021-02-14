D’Andra Simmons thinks Tiffany Moon will return for another season despite her hesitancy

D’Andra Simmons thinks Tiffany Moon will return for another season. Pic credit: Bravo

Dr. Tiffany Moon has been an amazing addition to the Real Housewives of Dallas.

But despite all the love she’s been getting from fans of the show, the newbie is unsure about a second season return.

Tiffany has been asked in previous interviews about returning for another season, and her response has us wondering if this smart, opinionated Housewife will be a one-hit-wonder.

However, castmate D’Andra Simmons is simply not buying it.

She thinks her friend will in fact be back for Season 6, despite her reservations at the moment.

And she explains why.

D’Andra Simmons does not think Tiffany Moon will leave RHOD

The Real Housewives of Dallas star dished about her friend and castmate Tiffany Moon during a recent chat with Housewifes Nightcap.

The hosts noted that during their chat with the MD she hinted that she may not return for another season on the show.

So during a game of Real or Rumor, the Dallas socialite was asked about the claim that Tiffany may leave RHOD.

“Rumor,” responded the 51-year-old. “Because everybody says that their first season.”

“Everybody says that when they get frustrated and when they see the Twitter-verse going crazy against them. I said that!” admitted D’Andra.

She continued, “I think that at the end of the year she’ll come back. Because there’s so many positive things. And then you get used to the fans, and you get used to the excitement and people wanna know about you.”

“And she loves her Tik Tok,” added D’Andra. “I don’t see her not coming back.”

Tiffany Moon is having a rough time meshing with her castmates

The Real Housewives of Dallas newbie admitted recently that it hasn’t been easy fitting in with the group.

During her chat with the media outlet, the 36-year-old compared her experience with her RHOD castmates to being back in Middle school.

“I feel like an outsider,” commented Tiffany.

“I feel like no matter how hard I try to show myself and be authentic and be funny– in the way that I know to be funny–that it’s not being well accepted.”

As you’ve seen throughout the season, Tiffany has had some issues with two castmates, in particular, Kary Brittingham and Kameron Westcott.

The women have even had a few Twitter feuds, and most recently the mom-of-two shared that Kameron had blocked her on social media.

Due to all the drama she’s had to endure during her first season, it’s no surprise that Tiffany is hesitant about returning,

But let’s hope D’Andra is right and Tiffany will indeed join the other Dallas Housewives for Season 6.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.