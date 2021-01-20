D’Andra Simmons says she has repaired ‘rocky’ relationship with Kameron Westcott

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas left some shattered friendships in its wake, but things are looking up for Season 5.

We witnessed the slow deterioration of long-time friends D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott as they clashed over personal differences.

One major roadblock in their path seemed to be OG LeeAnne Locken who had her own gripe with Simmons.

The RHOD alum and the Dallas socialite fell out on the show and couldn’t seem to get their relationship back on track.

Kameron, who was close with both LeeAnne and D’Andra was caught in the middle, and by the end of Season 4, it appeared as if she had taken Locken’s side in the drama.

This didn’t sit well with D’Andra, and as the reunion rolled around, the tension was at an all-time high.

However, things have taken a positive turn for the RHOD castmates and they’ve managed to repair their friendship.

D’Andra talks friendship with Kameron Westcott

During a recent chat with Hollywood Life, The Real Housewives of Dallas star dished about her once shattered friendship with Westcott.

And she happily revealed that things are now good between them, after a tumultuous season.

“Kam and I had some rocky times over the last four years, and we’ve really repaired our friendship, which I’m really glad about,” confessed the brunette beauty.

She also explained that during her recent battle with COVID-19, Kameron, along with castmate Kary Brittingham, checked up on her every day.

And the two co-stars, along with newbie Tiffany Moon bought her the essentials she needed during her hospital stay.

So it seems Simmons’ illness may have helped in some way to bring her and Westcott back together.

D’Andra says it was hard being at odds with Kameron

During her interview with the media outlet, the RHOD star continued to discuss her friendship with Kameron.

And D’Andra revealed that she is happy that they are back on good terms, “Because I hated to be estranged from her in a way…” commented the 51-year-old.

She continued, “Cause we had a friendship for many years. We worked with raising money for [the] American Cancer Society, and junior league and everything and it was hard to have that kind of, you know, wedge in our friendship.”

D’Andra also shared that Kameron and Kari weren’t the only ones who supported her during her battle with the deadly illness.

“All the girls, Brandi [Redmond], Stephanie [Hollman], every single person checked on me…literally daily,” admitted the Dallas Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.