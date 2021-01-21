D’Andra Simmons says RHOD is ‘better’ without LeeAnne Locken, claims cast members were ’scared of her’

LeeAnne Locken was one of the most controversial cast members on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

But after a tumultuous Season 4, the OG left the show.

Now, a new season has started without Locken and it doesn’t seem as if her castmates are missing her very much.

As a matter of fact, LeeAnne’s former BFF and current cast member, D’Andra Simmons claims that things are much better without her.

D’Andra says the RHOD cast was scared of LeeAnne

During a recent chat with Hollywood Life, The Real Housewives of Dallas star dished all about the current season.

But, talks soon turned to LeeAnne Locken’s absence from the franchise.

D’Andra, who is no longer friends with the OG, started by giving LeeAnne props for her contributions to the show.

“You never want to devalue what LeeAnne brought to the franchise…” said D’Andra. “She started from the beginning…[and] helped build this franchise so…her contributions can never be questioned because she gave a lot for four years.”

However, after giving Locken her dues, the Dallas socialite admitted that the show is much better without her.

“I think that not having her on this year, for some of the ladies –not me because I never had a problem going up against her when I need to. But for some of the ladies, they were a little bit trepidacious and scared of her for four years.”

She continued, “…For instance, Stephanie [Hollman] seems more bold this year. Kameron I think, is gonna be a different person because she was so close to LeeAnne. And I just think that it’s gonna be a lighter show, a better show. It’s a refreshing show to me.”

Can LeeAnne and D’Andra be friends again?

While talking about the Real Housewives of Dallas cast alum, D’Andra also delved into her own relationship with Locken.

The Bravo star joined the show as LeeAnne’s friend but their relationship took a downward turn, and they never managed to repair it.

But, it seems D’Andra has no desire to reconcile with the OG, and during the interview, she explained why.

According to the 51-year-old they just don’t see eye to eye on a number of things and, “I don’t think that there’s any way to change that. It is what it is.”

As for their rekindling a friendship, “I think that that ship has sailed,” remarked D’Andra. “… the reason is because of the persecution I endured on social media for three years. And what I went through, there’s just no going back from that.”

“Because a lot of the false narrative that was put out there about me really hurt me, and it was very stressful, so that’s why,” added D’Andra.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.