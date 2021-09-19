Dancing With the Stars Week 1 spoilers: Dancers’ songs revealed

The Miz, Gleb Savchenko, and Brian Austin Green on Dancing With the Stars Season 30. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on Monday night, September 20.

DWTS has a great cast for the new season and we just revealed the pros who are matched up with the competitors.

Now, the news has leaked of the songs that each celeb will dance to in the first season.

Here is a look at the songs that each celebrity will dance to in the first week of the show.

Dancing With the Stars male dance songs – Week 1

Martin Kove will dance the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito. He is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Iman Shumpert will dance the Jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast. The NBA star will partner with Daniella Karagach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cody Rigsby will dance the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa. The fitness trainer is partnered with Cheryl Burke.

Jimmie Allen will dance the Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E. He is partnered with Emma Slater.

Brian Austin Green will dance the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic with his real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The Miz will dance the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS. He is partnered with Witney Carson.

Matt James will dance the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James. The WWE superstar is partnered with Lindsay Arnold.

Dancing With the Stars female dance songs – Week 1

Kenya Moore will dance the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA. The Real Housewives star’s partner will be Brandon Armstrong.

Mel C will have a familiar song, as she will dance the Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by her old band, the Spice Girls. She will partner with Gleb Savchenko.

Melora Hardin will dance the Tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer. She is partnered with defending champion Artem Chigintsev.

Christine Chiu will dance the Tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris. She is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

Suni Lee will dance the Jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber. The Olympic gold medalist is partnered with Sasha Farber.

Amanda Kloots will dance the Tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull. She is partnered with Alan Bersten.

Olivia Jade will dance the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo. She is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Finally, the first same-sex couple in Dancing With the Stars history will see JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson partner up to dance the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.