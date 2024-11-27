Dancing With the Stars viewers split as Carrie Ann Inaba booed again

Carrie Ann Inaba has been one of the most significant talking points of Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Her status as a judge has been questioned, with viewers split on whether her critiques have been constructive or biased.

The drama paved the way for reports that Carrie Ann’s future with the show was in jeopardy.

It got so bad that the studio audience booed her actions as the show was filmed.

Thanks to DWTS being shot live, there was no sugarcoating that, but Carrie Ann has been defiant in her responses, explaining that she’s on the show to judge performances.

As with any show of this nature, there are always those who offer criticism that doesn’t align with the majority of viewers.

During Tuesday’s Season 33 finale, Carrie Ann was booed again for her comments about Joey Graziadei’s freestyle.

Booing is becoming a big part of DWTS

At this point, the booing may be more theatrical than substantial.

Either way, viewers had thoughts about it and were willing to share them on social media.

Surprisingly, the viewers were divided about her critiques of The Bachelor alum.

One admitted it was a “strange turn of events,” but they “agree with Carrie Ann.”

In a strange turn of events o agree with Carrie Ann #DWTS pic.twitter.com/6e3SOoDPGT — 🤠 cowboy millie 🤠 (@modernmillicent) November 27, 2024

A second viewer also agreed with the longtime judge and shared the perfect GIF to get their point across.

Check it out below.

cause why do I agree with Carrie Ann #DWTS pic.twitter.com/iGG62z4PEc — Raven 🤎🩵💋 (@RavenJackson14) November 27, 2024

A third fan used an iconic scene from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to show how much they disagree with Carrie Ann’s sentiments about Joey’s freestyle.

carrie ann continues to piss me off #dwts pic.twitter.com/EmnNQdzeQ4 — kassy (@sickprettyminds) November 27, 2024

Another viewer used a photo of Joey’s fiance, Kelsey Anderson’s, reaction to Carrie dragging his freestyle performance.

“Kelsey’s face at Carrie Ann’s comment is taking me OUT,” the fan shared.

While social media viewers were split, it doesn’t seem like those who voted were.

Joey won the season, much to Carrie Ann’s surprise

Joey won DWTS Season 33 with pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

In doing so, he became the first Bachelor to secure a victory on the show.

Producers switched things up by having a five-person finale, but Joey’s infectious personality and receptiveness to feedback clearly secured him the victory.

He had talent at the beginning of the season and improved every week.

The final was too close to call because his fellow competitors were in the same boat.

That said, the viewers upset by Carrie Ann’s comments about Joey will probably be grinning now that he’s secured the win and proven her wrong.

Joey may be done with the ABC series, but he’ll be front and center when the show hits the road early next year, appearing on countless stops across the U.S. with finalists like Chandler Kinney and Ilona Maher.

What are your thoughts on Carrie Ann being booed?

Dancing With the Stars is on hiatus at ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.